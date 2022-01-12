Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife drug dealer ran major amphetamine operation from Kirkcaldy home

By Kirsty McIntosh
January 12 2022, 7.00am Updated: January 12 2022, 9.48am
Julie Chalmers admitted dealing amphetamine

A woman caught with amphetamine in her Kirkcaldy home may have been involved in an operation worth nearly £1.5 million, according to experts.

Julie Chalmers’ home was raided by police, who found drug-dealing paraphernalia, white powder and cash.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old had become embroiled in dealing to pay off debts owed by her ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court police had attended her home at around 9.45am and carried out a search.

Among the items recovered were an orange bowl containing a white substance, scales, knives and spoons, as well as an iPhone.

The knives, spoons and orange bowl were used in the cutting and weighing of the drug.

Also found in the property was thousands of pounds in cash.

Chalmers denied a large chunk of the money belonged to her.

She said it was due to be picked up by another person.

‘Trapped’ in cycle of debt

In total, officers found 3,631 grams of amphetamine in the property, with a street value of between £16,770 and £36,310.

Mr McDermid said: “The iPhone contained messages.

“They seemed to be from a contact called ‘Scott’, who directed the accused.

“There was almost daily contact with ‘Scott’, revealing they were dealing with controlled drugs.”

He said Chalmers had received “saddlebags” containing the wholesale drug.

Experts had calculated if she received one such delivery a week in the time she was dealing, the total street value – once repackaged and sold on – could be as much as £1,440,000.

Defence solicitor Martin Maguire said Chalmers had become “trapped” in a cycle of drug dealing in order to pay off the debts of another person.

He said: “She personally does not have a problem with drug use but was drawn into the situation in order to settle the debts of her former partner.”

Chalmers, of Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy, admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamines between April 2019 and September 2020.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

