Fife drug dealer ran major amphetamine operation from Kirkcaldy home

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman caught with amphetamine in her Kirkcaldy home may have been involved in an operation worth nearly £1.5 million, according to experts.

Julie Chalmers’ home was raided by police, who found drug-dealing paraphernalia, white powder and cash.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old had become embroiled in dealing to pay off debts owed by her ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court police had attended her home at around 9.45am and carried out a search.

Among the items recovered were an orange bowl containing a white substance, scales, knives and spoons, as well as an iPhone.

The knives, spoons and orange bowl were used in the cutting and weighing of the drug.

Also found in the property was thousands of pounds in cash.

Chalmers denied a large chunk of the money belonged to her.

She said it was due to be picked up by another person.

‘Trapped’ in cycle of debt

In total, officers found 3,631 grams of amphetamine in the property, with a street value of between £16,770 and £36,310.

Mr McDermid said: “The iPhone contained messages.

“They seemed to be from a contact called ‘Scott’, who directed the accused.

“There was almost daily contact with ‘Scott’, revealing they were dealing with controlled drugs.”

He said Chalmers had received “saddlebags” containing the wholesale drug.

Experts had calculated if she received one such delivery a week in the time she was dealing, the total street value – once repackaged and sold on – could be as much as £1,440,000.

Defence solicitor Martin Maguire said Chalmers had become “trapped” in a cycle of drug dealing in order to pay off the debts of another person.

He said: “She personally does not have a problem with drug use but was drawn into the situation in order to settle the debts of her former partner.”

Chalmers, of Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy, admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamines between April 2019 and September 2020.

Sentence was deferred for reports.