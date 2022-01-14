Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline train porn pervert breached supervision terms by deleting phone files

By Kirsty McIntosh
January 14 2022, 7.00am Updated: January 14 2022, 10.31am
Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith breached supervision conditions.

A pervert who watched porn and took illicit pictures of passengers on a packed commuter train has been hauled before a court for breaching a court order preventing him deleting files from his phone.

Stephen Smith was caught in 2019 by a fellow passenger as he watched the explicit footage and took pictures of a fellow traveller’s legs without her knowledge.

He was handed a supervision order at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, including the provision that he must not delete files without permission.

This week the court heard although the files he deleted in December 2019 and June 2021 were not of a criminal nature, Smith had breached the order by removing them.

Defence agent Elaine Buist told the court: “There’s never been anything on the phone that appears to be of a criminal nature.

“There’s been no repeat of the original matters.”

She said Smith, who she described as “highly anxious”, had been sending money to others abroad.

The case was deferred for reports.

Sordid admissions

Smith, 43, was originally placed on the Sex Offenders Register after watching explicit videos on the 5.15pm rail service from Edinburgh Gateway to Fife in January 2019.

He was reported to police by another passenger who spotted him viewing the offending video.

It later transpired Smith had also been taking secret photographs of a woman’s legs on the same train.

Defence solicitor Elaine Buist said at the time: “He wasn’t aware anyone else could see the images he was viewing.

“As far as that was concerned, he thought it was a private matter.”

Smith initially claimed there was nothing sexual in taking the photo of the woman’s legs.

However, at a sentencing hearing in July 2019, Ms Buist said her client had accepted there was a significant sexual element to his offences.

She added: “He’s very embarrassed about the whole situation.”

Administration worker Smith, of Meldrum Court in Dunfermline, admitted displaying sexual images on his phone that could be seen by other members of the public on a train between Dalmeny and Inverkeithing on January 17.

He also admitted secretly taking photographs of the legs of a woman who was sitting opposite him.

Sheriff’s warning

At the time of sentencing Sheriff Charles MacNair QC told him: “Unfortunately this type of offending is becoming more prevalent and the attitude of offenders is often the same as yours – that it doesn’t affect anyone else.

“It does.”

He imposed a community payback order with two years of supervision and 135 hours of unpaid work.

Smith was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]