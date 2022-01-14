Angus joiner jailed for ‘nauseating’ crimes against women

An error occurred. Please try again.

A “nauseating” man who degraded a young girl before sexually abusing her has been jailed for six years.

Lewis Smith, 27, also raped a woman while she slept and was unable to provide consent.

A jury heard how Smith, of Inverkeilor, Angus, subjected his first victim to a series of horrifying assaults, which saw him bite her nose and strangle her.

Jurors heard how he also spat on her, forced food into her mouth and punched her on body, before forcing her to eat human waste.

“Our society will not tolerate such abusive behaviour.” Lady Poole

Sentencing him at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, judge Lady Poole said prison was the only suitable punishment for his crimes.

Ordering him to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release, Lady Poole said: “You were convicted following trial of actions which can only be described as nauseating.

“I have read the victim impact statements which have been placed before the court and I have read of the suffering experienced by the complainers in these acts and the after-effects of your actions.

“You have caused the complainers in this case considerable physical and psychological harm.

“You also continue to refuse to accept responsibility for your actions.

“Our society will not tolerate such abusive behaviour.

“No other method than the imposition of a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Catalogue of violence

Smith, of Inverkeilor, was found guilty last month of rape, sexual and physical assault and breach of the peace charges following a trial in Edinburgh.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports on his character.

During proceedings, the court heard how Smith, a self-employed joiner, raped a woman who was intoxicated and asleep in June 2019.

He attacked her a second time while she pretended to be sleeping, before removing her lower clothing and sexually assaulting her on a third occasion.

A jury also found the brute guilty of engaging in a course of conduct which was likely to cause a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, fear or alarm.

He shouted, swore, made derogatory remarks about her appearance, threatened her with violence and denied her access to money.

On a separate occasion, he grabbed her by her clothing and pushed her, all to her injury.

The horrific offences took place at various addresses in the Arbroath and Montrose areas between June 2016 and October 2019.

He was finally brought to justice after police became aware of his activities.

Remorseless

Smith denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday, defence advocate Gary Allan QC told Lady Poole that his client still maintains his innocence.

Mr Allan said: “He is a man who previously had never come to the attention of the police – it is his first offence.

“He has worked throughout his life, which I submit is positive.

“He still continues to have the support of his family.

“He continues to maintain his position from trial.”

Lady Poole also placed Smith on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.