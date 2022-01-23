Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife man placed on register for drunken sexual assault in Burntisland

By Ross Gardiner
January 23 2022, 11.58am
John Johnston, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
John Johnston appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Fife man John Johnston has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted a drunken attack on a woman in his hometown.

Unemployed Johnston, of Spence Avenue in Burntisland, admitted sexually assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at a previous court hearing.

He appeared to be sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week.

The 37-year-old had already pleaded guilty to seizing the woman’s upper clothing on July 1 at a property in the Forthside town.

He proceeded to pull the woman’s clothing down in what he admitted was an attempt to expose her breasts.

His solicitor David Cranston said: “Mr Johnston did offend when he was younger.

“He was intoxicated.

“He’s not tried to explain or excuse his behaviour.

“He realises that what he did was completely unacceptable.”

Mr Cranston said the incident was seen by his client as a “stupid misplaced prank.”

“He denies that it was done for any sort of sexual gratification,” he added.

“He’s tried to cut down the amount of alcohol that he consum

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said there was “obviously” a link between Johnston’s cannabis consumption and his poor mental health.

She placed him under supervision for a year and a half with direct intervention into his alcohol and substance use.

The sheriff said: “This was bizarre behaviour and you now have to suffer the consequences of that.”

