Fife man placed on register for drunken sexual assault in Burntisland

Fife man John Johnston has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted a drunken attack on a woman in his hometown.

Unemployed Johnston, of Spence Avenue in Burntisland, admitted sexually assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at a previous court hearing.

He appeared to be sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week.

The 37-year-old had already pleaded guilty to seizing the woman’s upper clothing on July 1 at a property in the Forthside town.

He proceeded to pull the woman’s clothing down in what he admitted was an attempt to expose her breasts.

His solicitor David Cranston said: “Mr Johnston did offend when he was younger.

“He was intoxicated.

“He’s not tried to explain or excuse his behaviour.

“He realises that what he did was completely unacceptable.”

Mr Cranston said the incident was seen by his client as a “stupid misplaced prank.”

“He denies that it was done for any sort of sexual gratification,” he added.

“He’s tried to cut down the amount of alcohol that he consum

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said there was “obviously” a link between Johnston’s cannabis consumption and his poor mental health.

She placed him under supervision for a year and a half with direct intervention into his alcohol and substance use.

The sheriff said: “This was bizarre behaviour and you now have to suffer the consequences of that.”