Trained boxer left friend blind in one eye after three-day booze and drugs binge in Fife

A trained boxer from Fife attacked his friend and left him blind in one eye after a three-day alcohol and drugs binge.

A trial previously heard how Ian Cockburn, 33, of Dunfermline, assaulted Gordon MacFarlane by striking him on the head.

Mr MacFarlane had a serious eye condition and had told Cockburn he could not fight as a result.

Cockburn punched him in the face, leaving him unable to see from one eye.

Sheriff’s scathing comments

Cockburn was found guilty of assaulting his former friend to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in the town’s Headwell Avenue in October 2019.

He was found guilty of the crime after trial by jury on December 15 and appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “I have given this case an awful lot of thought.

“You committed a very serious assault on a vulnerable victim.

“You knew that he had a serious eye condition and you had been his friend when he was undergoing an operation to improve his eyesight.

“Your victim told you before you assaulted him he could not fight because he had an eye condition.

“Despite that and while he was sitting down, you struck him on the right cheekbone and eye.

“You were a trained boxer at the time you assaulted him and he was immediately blinded and now blind in that eye, with little hope of improvement.

“I consider voluntarily consuming alcohol and drugs on a three-day binge to be an aggravating factor.”

Narrowly avoided prison

However, the sheriff said she also took into account the “exceptional remorse” Cockburn had shown and the “considerable efforts” he has made to change his lifestyle.

He no longer consumes alcohol or drugs.

Sheriff Duff also highlighted there has been no offending since the assault took place more than two years ago and that Cockburn attended a psychological programme which resulted in improvements to his mental health.

The sheriff further said a social work report noted it “unlikely” he will return to offending.

She added: “It is for these reasons that, after a lot of thought, I have decided not to impose a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Duff instead sentenced Cockburn to a restriction of liberty order to stay at home between 9.45pm and 7.15am every night for a year – the maximum length of time which could be imposed.

She also ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and pay £750 in compensation to his victim.

Cockburn will be called back to court in three months’ time for a review.

Sheriff Duff added: “I want you to know, it’s a direct alternative to custody.”