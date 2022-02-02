Arbroath father and son chased enemy with samurai sword and hammer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus father and son have admitted chasing a man through Arbroath while wielding a samurai sword and a hammer.

A court heard a feud spilled into the street after Stephen Cochrane Jnr’s car windscreen was smashed with a hammer and the apparent culprit then showed up in his home street.

Cochrane Jnr said he saw his enemy plunge a hammer through his windscreen while his car was parked outside shops on Mayfield Terrace.

Cochrane Jnr drove home to Hepburn Street and when the man he believed was the culprit parked near his home, he and his father took up arms and chased him.

Cochrane Snr was wielding an “ornamental” samurai sword while Cochrane Jr took a hammer with him.

Cochrane Jnr, 30, and Cochrane Snr, 62, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit possessing offensive weapons on April 28.

Both men also admitted acting in a threatening manner by pursuing a man while brandishing the weapons.

Cochrane Jnr appeared from custody, having spent nine months behind bars on remand.

Court hears of feud

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “The background is that the complainer has a long-standing feud with Stephen Cochrane Jnr.

“Around about 7pm on the date libelled, Stephen Cochrane Jnr was driving to his home address.

“There was a hammer lodged in the windscreen of the vehicle.

“On arrival home, he removed the hammer.

“The windscreen was smashed.

“It was driven home in that state.”

Cochrane Jnr phoned his father after getting home.

An hour later, a vehicle arrived and parked, blocking the junction at Hepburn Crescent and two males exited, one being the complainer.

The court hear he ran towards Hepburn Crescent and threw items at the house.

The Cochranes armed themselves and left the house, brandishing the weapons, and chased the complainer.

This was seen by neighbours, who phoned the police.

Admission to police

After “several” calls had been made to the police, officers arrived and Cochrane Snr admitted what had happened.

In a reply to being cautioned and charged, Cochrane Jnr told police he “was just looking after his elderly father”.

Cochrane Jnr’s solicitor, Nick Whelan, told the court his client had seen the windscreen being smashed.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until next month.

Cochrane Jnr was liberated from HMP Perth on bail while reports are prepared.

Both men will be sentenced on March 9.