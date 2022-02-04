Cannabis grower found with 300 plants in Vauxhall Insignia on A90 in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major drug producer was caught with 300 cannabis plants as he drove through Angus, a court has heard.

The illegal cultivation was packed into Arturas Litkinas’s Vauxhall Insignia when police stopped him at on the A90 at Stracathro.

He was part of a crime gang caught in a huge north east cannabis bust, which police said was worth £1 million.

Litkinas, 32, Romualdas Galdikas, 43, Justas Brazinskas, 25, and Tadas Jurjonas, 45, were snared after a series of raids in Peterhead last year.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar told the High Court in Glasgow: “This case involves a large scale, sophisticated and high valued organised crime venture.

“It was operated by a group from Lithuania who came to Peterhead to participate in cannabis cultivation and supply with a substantial street value.”

Cannabis and cash seized

The four were identified as gang members by detectives and surveillance was carried out between January and March 2021.

Police kept watch on a number of Peterhead properties which had been converted into drug factories and used to produce “multi-kilogramme” hauls of cannabis.

Galdikas was caught at a two bedroom house in Ugie Road, Peterhead.

A total of 77 cannabis plants were found, along with other related equipment.

Brazinskas was held after a raid at a flat in the town’s Churchill Drive.

The front door had been barricaded with wood.

Officers found the attic had been adapted to a cannabis “drying and preparation” room.

A total of 23.7kg of the drug was seized from there.

A further 5.3kg of cannabis along with £1780 in cash was discovered at a house in Kirkburn Drive, also linked to Brazinskas.

Another 142 plants were found within the two properties.

Jurjonas was arrested after police swooped at adjoining flats in Queen Street.

A hole had been in a bedroom floor to gain access between the properties.

Officers took away 3.6kg of cannabis and 197 plants following the searches.

Stopped at Stracathro

The court heard Litinkas had 300 cannabis plants in his Vauxhall Insignia car when he was stopped on the A90 at Stracathro.

Police also found a notepad which appeared to have instructions on temperature for growing the drug.

The court heard the total “wholesale” cost of all the cannabis was around £300,000.

However, Mr McVicar said the “ultimate value” at “street level” would be far higher, although no figure was given.

The four each pled guilty to separate charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The hearing was told there is a warrant outstanding for Litkinas in Norway for failing to pay a fine.

Jurjonas also has a previous conviction from Denmark for theft and burglary.

Lord Mulholland remanded them all in custody and adjourned sentencing until March in Aberdeen.

Police drugs pledge

Detective Inspector Robin Sim of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “These arrests were part of an intelligence led operation that had been lengthy and complex and we welcome this conviction.

“We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

“We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“We hope this sends a clear message to anyone who is involved in the supply of drugs onto the streets of Scotland that if you expect to profit from other people’s misery, expect to be targeted by law enforcement.

“No-one is untouchable.”