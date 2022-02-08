Perthshire man who aimed vile rant at kids in playpark given jail warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Perthshire man who aimed vile rant at kids in playpark given jail warning

By Jamie Buchan
February 8 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 8 2022, 9.55am
Duncan McPhee faces being sent back to prison.
Duncan McPhee faces being sent back to prison.

An ex-con faces being sent back to prison for a vile rant against children at a Perthshire playpark.

Duncan McPhee flew into a rage at the busy Balmanno recreational park in Bridge of Earn.

He called youngsters “mongos” and “a bunch of retards,” and told one boy: “Your dad’s a f***ing w*****.”

McPhee, who was previously jailed for defrauding two pensioners over shoddy roof repairs, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He also admitted assaulting a woman at a birthday party.

The 35-year-old, of Smillie Place, Bridge of Earn, was told to “get his affairs in order,” because a prison sentence was “a very real possibility.”

Demanded money

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said McPhee walked into the playpark at around 4.40pm on July 1, last year.

“Witnesses were there with their children,” he said.

Balmanno Park, Bridge of Earn

“They observed the accused exiting a vehicle and then walking towards them.”

Mr Harding said: “The accused started to shout and swear at one woman.

“He demanded money to the sum of £200 and he said he wasn’t leaving until he got paid.”

The court heard that abusive comments were shouted at the woman’s children.

“He continued to shout at the woman, before returning to the vehicle and leaving the area.”

‘Get your affairs in order’

The court also heard that on a separate occasion, in September last year, McPhee assaulted the woman at a property in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn.

“There had been a birthday celebration,” said Mr Harding.

“The accused that taken alcohol and was asked to leave.”

Dundee attacker unconscious prison
Perth Sheriff Court.

As McPhee climbed into a car to get away from the property, he grabbed the woman and headbutted her on the forehead.

“She did not require medical treatment,” said Mr Harding. “But she had an egg-shaped lump on her head.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports and released McPhee on bail.

“Custody is a very real possibility,” he told McPhee. “Best get your affairs in order before you appear in court again.”

Rogue trader

In 2016, McPhee was jailed for 26 months for conning two elderly victims out of more than £6,000.

The court heard he gave a false name while carrying out sub-standard work in Perth and Scone.

He also vastly overcharged the pensioners, who were aged 73 and 81, for the work carried out.

And one victim had to pay more money to have his “repairs” fixed.

McPhee will be sentenced on March 9.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]