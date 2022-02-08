Perthshire man who aimed vile rant at kids in playpark given jail warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ex-con faces being sent back to prison for a vile rant against children at a Perthshire playpark.

Duncan McPhee flew into a rage at the busy Balmanno recreational park in Bridge of Earn.

He called youngsters “mongos” and “a bunch of retards,” and told one boy: “Your dad’s a f***ing w*****.”

McPhee, who was previously jailed for defrauding two pensioners over shoddy roof repairs, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He also admitted assaulting a woman at a birthday party.

The 35-year-old, of Smillie Place, Bridge of Earn, was told to “get his affairs in order,” because a prison sentence was “a very real possibility.”

Demanded money

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said McPhee walked into the playpark at around 4.40pm on July 1, last year.

“Witnesses were there with their children,” he said.

“They observed the accused exiting a vehicle and then walking towards them.”

Mr Harding said: “The accused started to shout and swear at one woman.

“He demanded money to the sum of £200 and he said he wasn’t leaving until he got paid.”

The court heard that abusive comments were shouted at the woman’s children.

“He continued to shout at the woman, before returning to the vehicle and leaving the area.”

‘Get your affairs in order’

The court also heard that on a separate occasion, in September last year, McPhee assaulted the woman at a property in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn.

“There had been a birthday celebration,” said Mr Harding.

“The accused that taken alcohol and was asked to leave.”

As McPhee climbed into a car to get away from the property, he grabbed the woman and headbutted her on the forehead.

“She did not require medical treatment,” said Mr Harding. “But she had an egg-shaped lump on her head.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports and released McPhee on bail.

“Custody is a very real possibility,” he told McPhee. “Best get your affairs in order before you appear in court again.”

Rogue trader

In 2016, McPhee was jailed for 26 months for conning two elderly victims out of more than £6,000.

The court heard he gave a false name while carrying out sub-standard work in Perth and Scone.

He also vastly overcharged the pensioners, who were aged 73 and 81, for the work carried out.

And one victim had to pay more money to have his “repairs” fixed.

McPhee will be sentenced on March 9.