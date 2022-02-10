Loyal dog lay at ‘murdered’ Angus dad’s feet as friends battled to save him, trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Loyal dog lay at ‘murdered’ Angus dad’s feet as friends battled to save him, trial hears

By Paul Malik
February 10 2022, 5.01pm Updated: February 10 2022, 5.07pm
The trial of Jackie Doig, who is alleged to have murdered Frankie Melvin, continues.

An Arbroath family battled to save the life of their friend who had been “stabbed” metres from their front door, a court has heard.

Jackie Knight was giving evidence at the High Court in Dundee on Thursday at the trial of Jackie Doig.

Doig, 42, denies murdering Frankie Melvin by stabbing him on an Arbroath street in August 2020.

Mrs Knight let Mr Melvin into her Spitalfield Place home after he banged on her door while shouting he had been “stabbed”.

Police in the Timmergreens area of Arbroath following the death of Frankie Melvin.

Mr Melvin collapsed on her hallway floor. With help from her children, she used bathroom towels to stem his bleeding.

Ms Knight also spoke to Doig from her doorstep and told him he would “not get to Frankie.”

She said Doig responded: “That’s what you get for trying to rob me.”

999 call

Doig has launched a special defence of self-defence.

The court was played audio of the 999 call Mrs Knight made, where she could be heard reassuring Mr Melvin: “It’s OK, it’s OK, you’re going to be OK. The ambulance is on its way.”

Frankie Melvin

Mr Melvin had received a wound to his left shoulder and legs, Mrs Knight told the court.

He was not conscious when he was being placed in the ambulance, she added.

Mr Melvin’s dog, Lassie, had followed him into the house and lay beside him until the ambulance arrived, Mrs Knight added.

Police hunt

Police apprehended Doig within 45 minutes of the alleged murder taking place, jurors were told.

PC Rod Hamilton was instructed to head to the Co-Op shop where Mr Melvin and Doig had been spotted at earlier.

While there, he was pointed in the direction of Doig, who was running away from the shop.

CCTV played to the court had shown Doig making his way from the scene of the alleged crime to the shop, where he bought a packet of cigarettes.

PC Hamilton was able to catch-up with Doig, where he informed him he looked like a suspect they were looking for as part of a major investigation.

Doig stayed with the officers until senior investigating cops from CID arrived, the court heard.

Murder denied

Doig, formerly of Dundee, is accused of assaulting Mr Melvin in Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Place, Arbroath, on August 26.

It is alleged he repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body, pursued him while armed with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him on the body and murdered him.

Doig is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by removing and concealing clothes he wore during the alleged killing and concealing mobile phones.

Prosecutors say he did this to avoid detection and prosecution.

It is further claimed, on the same day as the alleged murder, Doig was concerned in the supply of Etizolam, a class C drug.

Doig denies all charges. The trial continues.

