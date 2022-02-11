Man found guilty of brutal hammer attack in Perthshire town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Man found guilty of brutal hammer attack in Perthshire town

By Jamie Buchan
February 11 2022, 4.30pm
John Davidson attacked his victim outside his home in Isla Road, Alyth
A Perthshire dad who battered a man with a hammer on his doorstop has been warned he faces “significant” jail time.

John Davidson “tooled up” and bludgeoned rival John Sturrock when he turned up at his home in Alyth.

Davidson, 36, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court this week accused of attacking Mr Sturrock, leaving him severely injured and permanently impaired, on June 25, 2020.

His solicitor David Holmes lodged a special defence of provocation.

Davidson told the court if he hadn’t used the hammer against Mr Sturrock, he would have been left “lying on the ground.”

But jurors took less than an hour to find him unanimously guilty of the assault.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Davidson: “Standing the verdict of the jury, you can expect a significant custodial sentence.”

Tooled up

The court heard that Mr Sturrock had been drinking with an ex-partner when he came across Davidson’s name in her phone.

He fired off a series of texts, before walking round to Davidson’s home in Isla Road.

Mr Sturrock told the trial: “I was going to punch him on the pus.”

Perth court latest news
Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard he stood outside the property and shouted for Davidson.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “Mr Sturrock was unarmed.

“Mr Davidson escalates the situation by picking up a hammer before going outside. He tooled up.”

Mr Sweeney told jurors that Davidson rained down blows on Mr Sturrock’s head.

“He has used a hammer because he wanted to do damage,” he said.

“There was no provocation here. He was anticipating this fight.”

Police search

The trial heard that police were scrambled to the scene, and Davidson was found hiding in nearby woods at 4am.

He was hunted down by a police dog, Mr Sweeney said.

“Mr Davidson ducked when he saw the police.

“That is not the actions of someone who was acting in self defence.”

Mr Holmes said that Mr Sturrock was a “man intent on violence” who had consumed drink and drugs that evening.

He told the court his client was hoovering and doing chores when Mr Sturrock arrived.

When asked by Mr Holmes what would happened if he hadn’t picked up the hammer, Davidson told the trial: “I would be lying on the ground.”

Sheriff Wade refused bail and Davidson was remanded in custody.

He will be brought back to court for sentencing on March 11.

