Interlinked alarms credited with helping Fife couple escape devastating house fire

A Fife couple who lost all of their possessions after a devastating fire managed to escape after a newly-installed alarm system sounded within seconds.

Mary and John (Jock) Brockie, who have lived in their house on Watters Crescent in Lochgelly for 40 years, were forced to flee the property earlier this month.

The devastating fire on February 3 has seen the couple, who are both retired, lose everything, including precious family memories and those of their late son Stuart, who died in an accident.

All they are left with was the clothes they were wearing and a few pictures that could be saved.

On the day of the fire Mary was out with daughter Gail while John was sitting downstairs in the living room.

The 74-year-old former miner, who has COPD, then heard a “whoosh” sound and smelled burning.

The fire alarms, which had been changed in November to the new government-mandated interlinked system, all started going off.

Neighbours had by now phoned the fire service who were on scene in three minutes and stayed until about 7.30pm.

Both Mary, 68, who worked for NHS Fife and in social care with Capability Scotland before her retirement, and John were uninjured.

The family say the experience has highlighted the importance of having the new smoke alarm system and installing smoke alarms in attics.

A recent survey of Courier readers showed just a third of people had installed the alarms by the deadline earlier this month.

Gail’s partner Jamie said: “The new interlinked fire alarm system that everyone has to get, that’s done its job.”

‘Alarms were going haywire within seconds’

Gail added: “We also just want to highlight to people to get their smoke alarms fitted. I’ll definitely be fitting one in my loft now. It isn’t something you think about doing until something like this happens.

“From the noise in the living room to smelling some smoke, the alarms were going haywire within a matter of seconds.

“At the time it felt like it went on forever but when I think about it, it all happened really quickly and the roof went up really quickly.

“Mum and dad are distraught and still in shock. Mum’s up all night and isn’t sleeping at all. A few days ago she asked me if her bathroom was alright.

“You think they work all their days to pay off their mortgage and now this.”

The first floor of their house is completely damaged, including the roof which collapsed. The ground floor has water damage.

Gail said: “The house will need to be completely rebuilt from the inside.

“The house is too dangerous to go in at the moment so we’ve not been able to see what we can salvage.

“It’s going to be about a year before they are able to get back in.

‘All of the memories are gone, everything is destroyed’

“It’s really upsetting. All of the memories are gone, everything is just destroyed.

“After my brother died they left his room untouched, that is all gone. I have been married before and my wedding dress and all of my wedding pictures were in there and they’re all gone too.

“They are old fashioned and don’t trust banks and had some cash sitting in the house.

“It’s the little things that you don’t think about, the sentimental things and to think they’ll never ever get that back.”

Forensics who visited the house on Monday suggested an electrical fault in the wiring in the attic, which was empty and where the fire started, may have been the cause.

Mary, who has lived on the street for more than 60 years, having previously stayed in a house with her parents a few doors up, has been staying with Gail and her partner Jamie Gorrian at their house in Alloa alongside John.

They have thanked friends and family for all of their support so far, Gail said she has received messages from people she doesn’t know.

To help Mary and John get back on their feet, an online fundraising page has been set up. More than £2,400 has been raised in just three days. Any leftover money will go towards organising them a holiday to Blackpool.

Gail is also appealing to anyone with pictures of her and her family from over the years to get in touch with her on Facebook, she is hoping to turn them into a memory box.