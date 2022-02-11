Lane closures on A90 near Forfar as roadworks get under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks on the A90 northbound near Forfar will require lane closures and a convoy system to be put in place for three nights starting February 14.

Bear Scotland has announced £150,000 of resurfacing works on the road between AM Phillips Garage and Gateside off-slip.

The project is set to start on Monday and will take place over three nights, between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

All work is expected to be completed by 6.30am on February 17, subject to weather conditions.

During working hours lane closures and a 10mph convoy system will be in place for the safety of motorists and roadworkers.

The traffic management measures will be removed outwith working hours, Bear Scotland confirmed.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £150,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.

Motorists thanked for patience during roadworks

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”