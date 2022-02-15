Jail for Fife mum who ran ‘£1.5 million’ drug operation from her home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother has been jailed for running a major amphetamine enterprise from her Kirkcaldy home.

Julie Chalmers may have been involved in an operation worth nearly £1.5 million, according to experts.

The 30-year-old, of Westwood Avenue, started dealing to pay off debts owed by an ex-partner.

She appeared at the town’s sheriff court and admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamines between April 2019 and September 2020.

She was jailed for 24 months.

Sheriff James Williamson told her: “It’s acknowledged by you that your involvement in this enterprise was significant.

“The amount of drugs was significant.

“I’m afraid there’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

Chalmers further faces proceeds of crime action to reclaim the money made through her illicit operation. A confiscation hearing was set for March 12.

First time in prison

Her solicitor Martin McGuire said: “Ms Chalmers has been very candid in relation to her involvement in the offence.

“She’s very aware of the very serious nature of the matter she’s pled guilty to.

“She’s never served a custodial sentence before.”

Police recovered drug-dealing paraphernalia, white powder and cash when they raided Chalmers’ home.

At a previous hearing, the court heard the 30-year-old had become embroiled in dealing to pay off debts owed by her ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court police turned up at her address just before 10am and carried out a search.

Among the items recovered were an orange bowl containing a white substance, scales, knives and spoons – used for cutting and weighing – as well as an iPhone.

Also found in the property was thousands of pounds in cash. Chalmers denied a large chunk of the money belonged to her.

She said it had been due to be picked up by another person.

‘Trapped’ in cycle of dealing

In total, officers found 3,631 grammes of amphetamine in the property, with a street value of between £16,770 and £36,310.

Mr McDermid said: “The iPhone contained messages. They seemed to be from a contact called ‘Scott’, who directed the accused.

“There was almost daily contact with ‘Scott’, revealing they were dealing with controlled drugs.”

He said Chalmers had received “saddlebags” containing the wholesale drug. Experts calculated if she received one such delivery a week in the time she was dealing, the total street value could be as much as £1,440,000.

At that hearing, Mr McGuire said Chalmers had become “trapped” in a cycle of drug dealing in order to pay off the debts of another person.

He said: “She personally does not have a problem with drug use but was drawn into the situation in order to settle the debts of her former partner.”