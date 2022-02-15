Jail for Fife mum who ran ‘£1.5 million’ drug operation from her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jail for Fife mum who ran ‘£1.5 million’ drug operation from her home

By Ross Gardiner
February 15 2022, 4.00pm
Julie Chalmers, amphetamin
Julie Chalmers admitted dealing amphetamine

A mother has been jailed for running a major amphetamine enterprise from her Kirkcaldy home.

Julie Chalmers may have been involved in an operation worth nearly £1.5 million, according to experts.

The 30-year-old, of Westwood Avenue, started dealing to pay off debts owed by an ex-partner.

She appeared at the town’s sheriff court and admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamines between April 2019 and September 2020.

She was jailed for 24 months.

Sheriff James Williamson told her: “It’s acknowledged by you that your involvement in this enterprise was significant.

“The amount of drugs was significant.

“I’m afraid there’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

Chalmers further faces proceeds of crime action to reclaim the money made through her illicit operation. A confiscation hearing was set for March 12.

First time in prison

Her solicitor Martin McGuire said: “Ms Chalmers has been very candid in relation to her involvement in the offence.

“She’s very aware of the very serious nature of the matter she’s pled guilty to.

“She’s never served a custodial sentence before.”

Police recovered drug-dealing paraphernalia, white powder and cash when they raided Chalmers’ home.

At a previous hearing, the court heard the 30-year-old had become embroiled in dealing to pay off debts owed by her ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court police turned up at her address just before 10am and carried out a search.

Among the items recovered were an orange bowl containing a white substance, scales, knives and spoons – used for cutting and weighing – as well as an iPhone.

Also found in the property was thousands of pounds in cash. Chalmers denied a large chunk of the money belonged to her.

She said it had been due to be picked up by another person.

‘Trapped’ in cycle of dealing

In total, officers found 3,631 grammes of amphetamine in the property, with a street value of between £16,770 and £36,310.

Mr McDermid said: “The iPhone contained messages. They seemed to be from a contact called ‘Scott’, who directed the accused.

“There was almost daily contact with ‘Scott’, revealing they were dealing with controlled drugs.”

He said Chalmers had received “saddlebags” containing the wholesale drug. Experts calculated if she received one such delivery a week in the time she was dealing, the total street value could be as much as £1,440,000.

At that hearing, Mr McGuire said Chalmers had become “trapped” in a cycle of drug dealing in order to pay off the debts of another person.

He said: “She personally does not have a problem with drug use but was drawn into the situation in order to settle the debts of her former partner.”

