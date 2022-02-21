Xplore Dundee driver hit pedestrian pensioner with bus on busy high street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

Xplore Dundee driver hit pedestrian pensioner with bus on busy high street

By Gordon Currie
February 21 2022, 12.08pm Updated: February 21 2022, 2.58pm
Xplore Dundee bus, Stephen Reid
Bus driver Stephen Reid was driving on Lochee High Street.

A Dundee bus driver knocked down an elderly pedestrian and sent her hearing aid flying out of her ear.

Stephen Reid admitted driving carelessly and hitting and injuring 81-year-old Alma Smith as she tried to cross the road.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told Dundee’s JP Court: “She lost her left hearing aid and had to replace it at a cost of £1,400.”

Reid, 58, from Dundee, admitted driving carelessly in the city’s Lochee High Street and striking and injuring Miss Smith on January 7, 2020.

‘Saw the pedestrian late’

Solicitor Mark Robins, defending, said: “He has been a bus driver for the same company for 34 years.

“He has driven buses without incident for the entire duration of his career.

“He accepts he collided with Miss Smith.

“He was doing a route well known to him.

“It is a very busy part of Lochee with parked cars and pedestrians.

“There was a lorry parked, taking down the Christmas tree, which caused some difficulty with his view.

“It is a very tight junction. It was congested.

Lochee High Street.

“With the bus being quite large he had to take quite a wide turn, so it almost looked like he was going across the junction to turn to the left.

“He saw the pedestrian late.

“He had his brakes on and was not doing any real speed when he collided with Miss Smith. His indicators were on.

“Although she was injured she got up to get on with her shopping.

“There were some injuries, though nothing particularly life threatening.

“She has made a full recovery.”

Driver’s job at risk

Mr Robins pointed out his client tends to be especially careful in the area.

“Quite often in this area there are people stumbling about because there are dispensers of methadone and people wandering about the roads in all directions and that is something he has to be aware of when driving that particular route.

Stephen Reid.

“He works for Xplore Dundee and they have a policy that drivers can have no more than five points.

“He would lose his job if he got six points.”

Justice of the Peace John Reid said: “You have a 34 year record of driving buses without incident so I am taking that into account.”

He imposed five penalty points and fined Reid £500.

