Thursday court round-up — Tree surgeon and Hog vs Jag

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The chill felt by these folks was not the Arctic blast but the cold hand of justice.

Drink drive tree surgeon

A 23-year-old council worker was caught driving a car drunk and bare chested while nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit.

Jack Burton, of Henderson Park in Windygates, admitted driving while unfit to drive through drink or drugs at various roads in the Windygates and Methilhill areas.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Robertson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Burton was signalled to stop by police on Institute Row in Methilhill, shortly after midnight on October 14.

“Police approached the vehicle and noticed his eyes were wide and he had dilated pupils and was bare chested when they approached the vehicle.”

A few minutes later, Burton exited the vehicle and “appeared heavily under the influence.”

Defence lawyer Lee Qumsieh said Burton was employed full time as a tree surgeon doing ground maintenance with the council, which involved him travelling between 8,000 and 12,000 miles each year.

He said Burton had been out with friends at a local pub, driving a short distance to get there and planned to leave the car and get a taxi home.

Mr Qumsieh said his client became drunk and his phone was damaged which played some part in his decision to not call a taxi.

He said Burton described what happened as a “massive mistake” and that the council’s HR department is dealing with it and he hopes to be able to keep his employment.

The solicitor stressed his client had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith described Burton’s alcohol in breath reading as “exceedingly high” and said it gives rise to “serious concern for the public.”

The sheriff fined him £750 and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Attempted murder abuse

Paul Rogers from Dunfermline launched an abusive online tirade against the brother of a man who tried to kill him after learning he had been released from prison. Rogers had been the victim of an attempted murder over gardening and said his assailant’s brother had been “cheeky” about it.

Speedy delivery

Petra Bologa was fined for driving at 109mph on the 70mph A92 near Lochgelly on March 24.

The 39-year-old delivery driver told the court he was unaware he was driving so fast and was “surprised” when shown by police.

He was fined £200 and handed three penalty points.

Hog vs Jag

Harley Davidson rider Bhupinder Lalli is on trial accused of causing nearly £50,000 of damage when he collided with an E-Type Jaguar. He denies dangerous driving.

Child neglect charge

A 23-year-old Fife woman neglected young children in her care by knocking them over while drunk and she failed to notice when one of them put an electric charging cable in their mouth.

Celine Urquhart, Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy, appeared for sentencing over offences of wilful ill treatment and neglect, which also included exposing the children to an unclean and untidy environment and shouting and swearing.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Robertson told the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court police saw the woman “knocking into” the children while intoxicated.

He said Urquhart became defensive and confrontational when police made her aware of the unplugged cable in the child’s mouth.

The depute fiscal said: “All of the children were hysterical and crying at this stage and the accused was arrested.”

Urquhart struggled with the police, tried to escape through a window, was apprehended and continued to struggle.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said “significant factors” in Urquhart’s childhood and adolescence mitigated her conduct in this case and opted not to jail her.

He ordered her to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and placed her under social work supervision for 12 months.

Fake coin scam

Kirkcaldy crook Mohammed Khalid tried to pass off thousands of pounds worth of fake £2 coins at post offices in Fife. He was rumbled when oddities about the Queen’s hair and the coins’ colouration were spotted.

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.