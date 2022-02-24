Attempted murder victim targeted knifeman’s brother with online threats in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Attempted murder victim targeted knifeman’s brother with online threats in Fife

By Kirsty McIntosh
February 24 2022, 1.30pm Updated: February 24 2022, 2.46pm
Paul Rogers
Paul Rogers

A Dunfermline man launched an abusive online tirade against the brother of a man who tried to kill him after learning he had been released from prison.

Paul Rogers was left with life-threatening stab wounds to his chest, stomach, legs and left arm after Frank Prosser stabbed him in the summer of 2016.

Prosser was jailed for the attack, which was due to a dispute over payment for gardening work.

He was released in 2020.

Shortly after, Rogers messaged Prosser’s brother John Jackson, telling him Prosser was “a dead man” and warning him to stay away from his new address.

Abusive messages

Fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “In 2016 witness Prosser was convicted of attempted murder against the accused and was sentenced to imprisonment.

“He was released on licence in June 2020.

“At 8.50pm on September 11 2020, witness Jackson received a message through Facebook from the accused.”

The message contained numerous expletives and terms of abuse, with Rogers referring to Mr Jackson as a “f***ing f***y” and a “bawbag”.

He also told him: “When I catch up with your f***ing brother he’s a dead man”.

After an exchange of messages between the two men Mr Jackson contacted police.

Fined

When arrested, Rogers told officers “John was being cheeky about me after the stabbing”.

Rogers’ solicitor said he had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Paul Rogers
Paul Rogers.

He added: “Mr Rogers has made no further contact with them.

“He just wants to draw a line under the matter.”

Rogers, 49, of Robertson Road, Dunfermline, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards John Jackson on September 11 2020.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined him £160.

Attempted murder

In 2016 Edinburgh High Court heard Prosser stabbed Rogers following a dispute over payment owed to his father.

Prosecutors said four days prior to the attack Prosser’s father had agreed to cut Rogers’ grass and hedge but the victim did not pay him the promised £20.

Instead he wrote a threatening and abusive letter and posted it through the letterbox the following day.

On the day of the attack Rogers was at home having a drink with a friend when Prosser walked in and had an argument with him about the letter, before leaving.

He called the police and said he had knives and intended to harm Rogers.

Upon returning to the property he stabbed Rogers several times.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]