Attempted murder victim targeted knifeman’s brother with online threats in Fife

A Dunfermline man launched an abusive online tirade against the brother of a man who tried to kill him after learning he had been released from prison.

Paul Rogers was left with life-threatening stab wounds to his chest, stomach, legs and left arm after Frank Prosser stabbed him in the summer of 2016.

Prosser was jailed for the attack, which was due to a dispute over payment for gardening work.

He was released in 2020.

Shortly after, Rogers messaged Prosser’s brother John Jackson, telling him Prosser was “a dead man” and warning him to stay away from his new address.

Abusive messages

Fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “In 2016 witness Prosser was convicted of attempted murder against the accused and was sentenced to imprisonment.

“He was released on licence in June 2020.

“At 8.50pm on September 11 2020, witness Jackson received a message through Facebook from the accused.”

The message contained numerous expletives and terms of abuse, with Rogers referring to Mr Jackson as a “f***ing f***y” and a “bawbag”.

He also told him: “When I catch up with your f***ing brother he’s a dead man”.

After an exchange of messages between the two men Mr Jackson contacted police.

Fined

When arrested, Rogers told officers “John was being cheeky about me after the stabbing”.

Rogers’ solicitor said he had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He added: “Mr Rogers has made no further contact with them.

“He just wants to draw a line under the matter.”

Rogers, 49, of Robertson Road, Dunfermline, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards John Jackson on September 11 2020.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined him £160.

Attempted murder

In 2016 Edinburgh High Court heard Prosser stabbed Rogers following a dispute over payment owed to his father.

Prosecutors said four days prior to the attack Prosser’s father had agreed to cut Rogers’ grass and hedge but the victim did not pay him the promised £20.

Instead he wrote a threatening and abusive letter and posted it through the letterbox the following day.

On the day of the attack Rogers was at home having a drink with a friend when Prosser walked in and had an argument with him about the letter, before leaving.

He called the police and said he had knives and intended to harm Rogers.

Upon returning to the property he stabbed Rogers several times.