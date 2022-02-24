Biker’s Harley Davidson smashed into £150,000 Jaguar E-Type on rural Perthshire road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biker’s Harley Davidson smashed into £150,000 Jaguar E-Type on rural Perthshire road

By Gordon Currie
February 24 2022, 11.56am
Bhupinder Lalli, Jaguar E-Type
Bhupinder Lalli is on trial accused of causing a crash with a Jaguar E-Type by dangerous driving.

A biker caused nearly £50,000 worth of damage to a rare classic car by veering across the road and crashing head-on into it, a court has heard.

Bhupinder Lalli was driving a huge Harley Davidson motorbike – weighing nearly half a ton – when he smashed into a lawyer’s £150,000 Jaguar E-Type.

The court heard he caused so much damage to the car – described by Enzo Ferrari as “the most beautiful car ever made” – it took nine months to rebuild.

It also heard Lalli – despite being thrown from the bike and injured – was able to sit up and apologise to the owner for mangling his “lovely” car.

Lalli admits the crash happened but denies dangerous driving.

The crash

Solicitor Nicholas Whyte told a trial at Perth Sheriff Court he and wife Helen had gone out for a drive in his beloved 55-year-old Jaguar when the accident happened in rural Perthshire.

Helen and Nicholas Whyte.

Mr Whyte, 71, senior partner in Forfar-based MacHardy, Alexander & Whyte, said he had to swerve to avoid one motorbike, shortly before Lalli’s £27,000 Harley Davidson followed it at speed round a bend.

“We swerved onto the grass verge.

“Another motorcycle came round.

“I got the impression it was going extremely fast and wholly on the wrong side of the road.

“I would say it was out of control.

“It took fractions of a second, almost instantaneous.

“It collided with the front nearside of my car.

“If my car was not there it would have gone straight through the fence and down the embankment.

“The impact was such that the car stopped instantly.”

The impact

He said: “I was expecting to find a very seriously injured, or worse, motorcyclist.

“I found the motorcyclist sitting next to his motorbike.

“He had an injury to his nose and was in a state of shock.

“He said he was very sorry and said ‘it was all my fault’.

“He was particularly sorry about the car.

Bhupinder Lalli at Perth Sheriff Court.

“He made a comment along the lines of it being ‘such a lovely car to be damaged’.

“It caused substantial damage.

“The person who looks after my car, when he saw it, said he had never seen damage like that to an E-Type other than a racing incident on a racetrack.

“It was extremely expensive [to repair].

“It was in the region of £46,000 – £48,000.

“It was not a car, because of its age and value, that you would take risks with.”

Injuries

Mrs Whyte, 71, said: “First of all we had to brake as a very fast motorbike came round the corner.

“It made us slow down and I think we went onto the verge.

“The next bike came round incredibly quickly after the first one.

“I just saw this bike coming towards us.

“It was on the wrong side of the road.

“It was going very, very fast. It was horrendous, very frightening.

“It came straight across the road and landed on our bonnet.”

The A93 looking toward the Spittal of Glenshee.

She told the court she had suffered a suspected broken sternum and ribs but had made a full recovery.

Case continued

Solicitor Steven Farmer, defending, said: “My client is not disputing he was on the wrong side of the road and he is not disputing he was in collision with your car.”

Lalli, 51, Broompark Drive, Newton Mearns, denies driving dangerously on the A93 Blairgowrie to Braemar road, near Spittal of Glenshee, on September 6, 2020.

He denies repeatedly driving at excessive speed and on the wrong side of the road around blind bends, colliding with the car, and injuring himself and Mrs Whyte.

The Crown has closed its case and the trial, before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane, will resume next month.

A classic Jaguar E-Type in the museum of vintage cars; Shutterstock.

The Jaguar E-type was produced between 1961 and 1975 and quickly became an established icon of the motoring world thanks to its combination of strong looks and high performance.

The series 1 cars were produced between 1961 and 1968 and are by far the most valuable and desirable, and fully restored versions of the 1967 model can fetch upwards of £150,000.

