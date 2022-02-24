Kevin Thomson in ‘cojones’ battle cry as Kelty Hearts eye title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Thomson in ‘cojones’ battle cry as Kelty Hearts eye title

By Alan Temple
February 24 2022, 12.00pm
Kevin Thomson
Focused: Thomson

Kevin Thomson insists Kelty Hearts must show ‘cojones’ to claim title glory.

The former Rangers and Scotland midfielder was thrilled by the character displayed by the Maroon Machine on Tuesday evening as they secured a 1-0 triumph over Fife rivals Cowdenbeath.

Despite a stoic showing by Maurice Ross’ charges, Kelty ultimately sealed victory courtesy of a Kallum Higginbotham penalty; a return to winning ways following successive defeats against St Mirren and Forfar.

Kelty now boast a nine-point lead at the summit of League 2, with a game in hand.

And Thomson reckons the Cowden win was a blueprint for success.

Higginbotham
Derby match-winner: Higginbotham

“The boys showed belief and a good mentality against Cowdenbeath,” said Thomson.

“There was real character to keep going.

“And we are going to need those qualities over the next 12 games. Winning leagues and competing at the top of the table in the business end of the season? That takes big personalities.

“I’ve said to the players — and I don’t mind using the expression — you need big cojones to win titles.

“The players need to bubble what I saw on Tuesday night and keep that going.”

Any other business?

Meanwhile, Thomson reckons the Fifers are unlikely to do any more business prior to the closure of the loan window at the end of this month.

New signing: Kucheriavyi
New signing: Kucheriavyi

Kelty signed Max Kucheriavyi from St Johnstone until the end of the season — he was irrepressible on his debut against Cowden — and secured Harrison Clark on loan from Livingston in January.

“That looks like it might be it [in terms of transfers],” Thomson added.

“We want to keep improving and, if the right players become available then you never know — but that’s difficult. You don’t get great value in League 2 at this time of the year.

“We just need to be patient and I’m delighted with what we’ve got.”

Thomson also confirmed that experienced defender Dougie Hill has resumed jogging but will not be in contention to face Annan Athletic on Saturday.

Jordon Forster remains sidelined due to injury, while it is hoped that Clark will resume training next week.

