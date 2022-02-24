Kevin Thomson in ‘cojones’ battle cry as Kelty Hearts eye title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Thomson insists Kelty Hearts must show ‘cojones’ to claim title glory.

The former Rangers and Scotland midfielder was thrilled by the character displayed by the Maroon Machine on Tuesday evening as they secured a 1-0 triumph over Fife rivals Cowdenbeath.

Despite a stoic showing by Maurice Ross’ charges, Kelty ultimately sealed victory courtesy of a Kallum Higginbotham penalty; a return to winning ways following successive defeats against St Mirren and Forfar.

Kelty now boast a nine-point lead at the summit of League 2, with a game in hand.

And Thomson reckons the Cowden win was a blueprint for success.

“The boys showed belief and a good mentality against Cowdenbeath,” said Thomson.

“There was real character to keep going.

“And we are going to need those qualities over the next 12 games. Winning leagues and competing at the top of the table in the business end of the season? That takes big personalities.

“I’ve said to the players — and I don’t mind using the expression — you need big cojones to win titles.

“The players need to bubble what I saw on Tuesday night and keep that going.”

Any other business?

Meanwhile, Thomson reckons the Fifers are unlikely to do any more business prior to the closure of the loan window at the end of this month.

Kelty signed Max Kucheriavyi from St Johnstone until the end of the season — he was irrepressible on his debut against Cowden — and secured Harrison Clark on loan from Livingston in January.

“That looks like it might be it [in terms of transfers],” Thomson added.

“We want to keep improving and, if the right players become available then you never know — but that’s difficult. You don’t get great value in League 2 at this time of the year.

“We just need to be patient and I’m delighted with what we’ve got.”

Thomson also confirmed that experienced defender Dougie Hill has resumed jogging but will not be in contention to face Annan Athletic on Saturday.

Jordon Forster remains sidelined due to injury, while it is hoped that Clark will resume training next week.