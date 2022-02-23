Kevin Thomson defends St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi following ‘dive’ assessment on Kelty Hearts debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Thomson defends St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi following ‘dive’ assessment on Kelty Hearts debut

By Alan Temple
February 23 2022, 7.30am
New Central Park

Fife rivals Maurice Ross and Kevin Thomson were are loggerheads over the penalty decision which earned Kelty Hearts a dramatic triumph against Cowdenbeath.

Blue Brazil boss Ross accused St Johnstone loan star Max Kucheriavyi of diving to win a spot-kick in the dying embers at New Central Park.

Thomson, responding, stated that he ‘trusted’ Kucheriavyi’s assertion that he was clipped as he danced into the box.

Ironically, Kucheriavyi — making his Kelty debut after joining the club on Monday night — had been booked for simulation by referee Steven Kirkland mere minutes earlier.

Immediate impact: Kucheriavyi

Blanking out the rancour and controversy, Kallum Higginbotham stepped up and sent Cammy Gill the wrong way from 12 yards.

The clinical penalty secured a precious victory on Tuesday evening, sending Kelty nine points clear at the summit of League 2.

But Ross lamented: “He [Kucheriavyi] has dived.

“Our player hasn’t even engaged with him, and he actually jumps into our player. We are gutted.

“If one of my players [deservedly] gave away a penalty, he would say, ‘gaffer, that was a penalty’. But he’s told me that there was no touch.”

Alternate view

Offering his take on the match-defining incident, Thomson said: “It would be great if we had replays and VAR and all that — but this is League 2!

Cowden boss Ross

“I thought the wee man [Kucheriavyi] was harshly treated when he was booked [for diving] after skipping in from the flank and going down.

“But he’s told me that, for the second one, there was contact and it was a certain penalty.

“I’ll trust wee Max and I was delighted by the impact he made.

Now nine points clear of Forfar, with a game in hand, Thomson added: “It’s a massive win.

“The way we played and passed the ball was more like us and I’m delighted for the boys. I feel like, ultimately, we got what we deserved.”

