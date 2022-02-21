Max Kucheriavyi: St Johnstone starlet in Kelty Hearts loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Max Kucheriavyi: St Johnstone starlet in Kelty Hearts loan switch

By Alan Temple
February 21 2022, 6.00pm Updated: February 21 2022, 6.02pm
Maksym Kucheriavyi during a pre-season friendly between St Johnstone and Preston North End
Maksym Kucheriavyi during a pre-season friendly between St Johnstone and Preston North End

St Johnstone prospect Max Kucheriavyi has joined Kelty Hearts on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Kucheriavyi, 19, was farmed out to Brechin City for the first half of the season. He notched nine goals in 19 appearances for the Highland League outfit.

The diminutive attacking midfielder was recalled to McDiarmid Park last month and swiftly impressed Callum Davidson. The Saints boss described the gifted Ukrainian as ‘one of my best players in training’.

Kucheriavyi dashes into space against Kelty’s next opponents, Cowdenbeath

However, first-team opportunities in Perth are likely to be scarce amid a fraught relegation battle.

As such, the decision was made to send Kucheriavyi — now recovered from a recent ankle knock — to link up with the League 2 leaders. 

Kucheriavyi, who joined the Saints in 2020 and recently penned a three-year professional contract, could make his Kelty Hearts debut in Tuesday evening’s Fife derby against Cowdenbeath.

Should that be the case, he will cross swords with his St Johnstone teammate Sam Denham, who has impressed on loan with the Blue Brazil in recent weeks.

Kevin Thomson’s side have a six-point lead over Forfar in the race for the title, and boast two games in hand.

Kieran Ngwenya: Aberdeen prospect talks Malawi, Kelty Hearts loan and Dons dream

