St Johnstone starlet joins Cowdenbeath on loan following Brechin City exit

By Alan Temple
January 12 2022, 3.51pm Updated: January 12 2022, 4.25pm
Sam Denham (right) has returned to St Johnstone after his loan spell at Brechin.
Sam Denham (right) returned to St Johnstone after a loan spell at Brechin.

St Johnstone starlet Sam Denham has joined League 2 strugglers Cowdenbeath on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Denham, 19, spent the first half of the season on loan at Brechin City, impressing in the Highland League alongside fellow young Saintee Max Kucheriavyi.

However, he was recalled by his parent club earlier this week and has been swiftly farmed out to Fife to bolster Maurice Ross’ ranks.

Denham joins a Blue Brazil side currently ELEVEN points adrift at the bottom of the table and could make his debut in Saturday’s trip to Stenhousemuir.

Sam Denham, left, in St Johnstone colours
Sam Denham, left, in St Johnstone colours

He becomes the third new face at Central Park this January following the arrivals of Jacob Glass and Andrew Barrowman.

Denham hit the headlines for non-footballing reasons in October when he was involved in a car crash on the outskirts of Dundee.

Incredibly, Denham then played in Brechin’s Scottish Cup clash with Haddington Athletic a couple of hours later and scored his first senior goal in the Angus side’s 2-1 victory.

Nadir Ciftci will bring ‘heart’ and ‘magic’ to St Johnstone team, says Callum Davidson

