Hunt for vandals after windows of two shops smashed in Montrose

Police are hunting for vandals who struck in Montrose smashing the windows of two shops in the town.

A property in High Street was targeted while a second business in nearby Murray Street was also damaged.

Police investigating the incidents say they occurred overnight between Friday February 18 and Saturday, February 19.

Officers say that even though the damage was inflicted after trading hours both streets remain quite busy during the night.

Because of this they are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incidents to come forward.

Two shop windows in Montrose were smashed overnight Fri 18th – Sat 19th Feb, one in High St, one in Murray St. Even overnight these streets can be quite busy. Any info, please call 101, ref incident 1116 of 19th Feb. pic.twitter.com/WcjYa4vxNH — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) February 24, 2022

Anyone who may have been in either area at the time is urged to contact police.