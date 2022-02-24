Hunt for vandals after windows of two shops smashed in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hunt for vandals after windows of two shops smashed in Montrose

By Neil Henderson
February 24 2022, 8.47pm Updated: February 24 2022, 9.01pm
High Street in Montrose where one of the shops was vandalised. (Pic Google Street View).
Police are hunting for vandals who struck in Montrose smashing the windows of two shops in the town.

A property in High Street was targeted while a second business in nearby Murray Street was also damaged.

Police investigating the incidents say they occurred overnight between Friday February 18 and Saturday, February 19.

Officers say that even though the damage was inflicted after trading hours both streets remain quite busy during the night.

A shop in Murray Street was targeted. (Pic Google Street View).

Because of this they are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incidents to come forward.

A police appeal posted on social media said: “Two shop windows in Montrose were smashed overnight Friday 18th – Sat 19th February – one in High St, one in Murray St.

“Even overnight these streets can be quite busy.

“Any info, please call 101, ref incident 1116 of 19th Feb.”

Anyone who may have been in either area at the time is urged to contact police.

 

