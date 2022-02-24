Concern grows for missing Welsh couple and their one-year-old baby now thought to be in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a missing Welsh couple and their one-year-old baby now thought to be in Fife but who have now not been seen for over a week.

Leanca Rostas, 34, and 35-year-old Marcel Rostas along with their one-year-old daughter Matie, were last seen at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, around midnight on Wednesday,

Police investigating the family’s whereabouts have established that they have travelled to Scotland since that time.

Furthermore they believe that they are currently in the Glenrothes area.

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace a family reported missing from South Wales, believed to have travelled to Glenrothes. READ MORE: https://t.co/4VOoNCfCFh pic.twitter.com/LGfAJ5ZZ6C — Fife Police (@FifePolice) February 24, 2022

Officers from Police Scotland who are assisting our South Wales Police colleagues, say concerns are now growing for the family missing for over a week.

An appeal has been made for anyone who may have seen the family or who knows of their whereabout to come forward

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0200 of 24 February.”