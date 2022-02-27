Kinross man stole Audi, trainers and 800 cigarettes from stepdad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kinross man who stole his stepfather’s Audi, trainers and cigarettes was caught by police wearing the Nike Air Max shoes and with a half-smoked packet of Richmonds in his pocket following an early-morning joyride.

Jamie Miller, 32, had been sent by his stepfather to fetch lager from his Milnathort house while he and his friends enjoyed a party in the late hours of January 29.

However, when the older man returned to his Viewfar Road home the next day he discovered 800 cigarettes, a pair of trainers and two sets of house keys — for the homes of his brother and own father — had gone missing.

He called police, who arrived and made enquiries.

They asked him if he had a car, which he did, telling them it was parked outside his brother’s house, where he usually left it.

Later that day, officers were on patrol in the nearby village of Crook of Devon, where they spotted the Audi Q3 parked on St Serf’s Road with its doors unlocked and the keys still in the ignition.

Accused hiding in bushes

Deputy fiscal Joanne Maher told Perth Sheriff Court: “Police carried out a search of the nearby area and found Miller on the ground, in amongst the trees and bushes.

“He was told to come out and lay on the ground, where he was then restrained and placed under arrest.

“He was conveyed to Dundee police head quarters.

“While at the charge bar police found in his pockets a packet of Richmond cigarettes and two sets of keys.

“He was found to be wearing the trainers which had been stolen.”

In mitigation, defence solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “Mr Miller has a significant record and is in the revolving door of custody.

“He has more than one lifetime disqualification for driving.

“The root of his problem is drug addiction – he commits offences to fund his drug habit.”

Miller, of Ross Street, Kinross, appeared from custody and admitted stealing two sets of keys, 800 cigarettes and trainers.

He also admitted stealing his stepfather’s Audi Q3 and driving while disqualified at St Serf’s Street, Milnathort, all on January 30 of this year.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentencing for reports until March 16.