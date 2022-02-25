Fife cyclist death trial told van driver did not apply emergency brakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife cyclist death trial told van driver did not apply emergency brakes

By Vic Rodrick
February 25 2022, 4.55pm
Police work at the accident site.
No emergency braking was applied to a van which struck and killed a cyclist in Fife, a trial was told.

A tyre mark from a “locked” bike wheel marked the spot where cyclist Iain Anderson was struck by a flatbed truck in a fatal accident in Fife, a jury heard.

However, there were no skid marks on the road from the Nissan Cabstar being driven by Adam Fernie, who is accused of causing the of the 66-year-old by dangerous driving.

Retired police officer Michael Greig, 55, an experienced accident investigator, said he had tested the Nissan’s brakes following the crash on the B937 near Ladybank in August 2019.

He told the High Court in Livingston the front service brakes were capable of locking the wheels, which would leave tyre marks on the road surface.

Advocate depute Gavin Anderson asked him: “In relation to the collision seen in this case, did you find any locked tyre marks attributable to the Nissan?”

He replied: “No we didn’t.”

Mr Anderson asked: “Do you draw any conclusion from not finding such marks?”

Mr Greig answered: “That emergency braking wasn’t applied.”

Damage to van and bike

Mr Greig said he had found particles of glass from the smashed windscreen of the truck, which had dislodged from its mounting and was pushed inwards, and broken pieces of debris from both the bike and the van were scattered over the road.

He added he found two vertical “cleaning marks” on the front bumper of the truck, caused by it “coming into contact with something”.

Iain Anderson

There was also damage to the passenger side headlamp area, the rear mirror and the lower nearside of the internal dashboard which was dented and pushed rearwards.

He said Mr Anderson’s Coyote Connect folding electric bike had sustained severe collision damage to the rear, consistent with being struck by the Nissan.

After examining the bicycle, Mr Greig said he had concluded that it had no defects that were considered to have contributed to the collision.

Denies all charges

Fernie, 80, from Cardenden in Fife, is charged with causing his Nissan Cabstar to collide with Mr Anderson without braking or taking evasive action.

Prosecutors state Fernie’s vehicle was damaged and father-of-five Mr Anderson, from Glenrothes, was so severely injured he died at the scene.

In addition to causing death by dangerous driving, Fernie is charged with failing to stop after the accident, failing to give his name and address to any person with reasonable grounds for asking, failing to identify the owner of the vehicle and failing to provide the identification mark of the vehicle.

He also faces a third charge of using the vehicle in dangerous condition with a seized brake, a faulty handbrake, a missing wheel nut, a noisy wheel bearing, a worn track rod ball joint, missing fuel filler cap and a fractured fuel tank strap.

The trial before judge Lord Weir, continues.

