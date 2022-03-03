Amazon worker fined for having lunch breaks lock knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amazon worker fined for having lunch breaks lock knife

By Jamie Buchan
March 3 2022, 11.00am
Radu Olosutean
Radu Olosutean, who was working at Amazon when he was caught carrying a knife

An Amazon worker caught in public with a three-inch lock knife said he needed it to open his lunch.

Police officers found the blade when they searched Radu Olosutean’s car, outside his home in Perth.

It is the second time the 29-year-old has been caught in possession of a knife, the city’s sheriff court was told.

Olosutean was fined £1,000, but warned he could be imprisoned if caught for a third time.

Silver embellished handle

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the accused was in his vehicle, parked in Balhousie Street, when he was approached by officers at about 9.30pm on June 14, 2020.

“The vehicle had been stopped by police and searched in relation to a separate matter that is not before the court,” she said.

Radu Olusutean appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A silver embellished lock knife with a blade measuring three inches was found in the central console of the car.

“When asked why he had the knife, the accused replied: ‘I don’t know,'”

Olosutean was then arrested, said Ms Ritchie.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton told the court: “Mr Olosutean was working at Amazon during lockdown and he was eating his meals in his car.

“He was using the knife to open food items.”

Prison warning

Sheriff Grant McCulloch said: “It is a bit odd that he has a previous conviction for possession of a knife, for which he received a substantial fine.”

He told Olosutean: “A second offence of possession of a bladed weapon can result in a custodial sentence.

“A third offence almost certainly will.

“But on this occasion I will deal with this by way of a fine.”

The court was granted forfeiture of the knife.

