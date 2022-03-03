Amazon worker fined for having lunch breaks lock knife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Amazon worker caught in public with a three-inch lock knife said he needed it to open his lunch.

Police officers found the blade when they searched Radu Olosutean’s car, outside his home in Perth.

It is the second time the 29-year-old has been caught in possession of a knife, the city’s sheriff court was told.

Olosutean was fined £1,000, but warned he could be imprisoned if caught for a third time.

Silver embellished handle

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the accused was in his vehicle, parked in Balhousie Street, when he was approached by officers at about 9.30pm on June 14, 2020.

“The vehicle had been stopped by police and searched in relation to a separate matter that is not before the court,” she said.

A silver embellished lock knife with a blade measuring three inches was found in the central console of the car.

“When asked why he had the knife, the accused replied: ‘I don’t know,'”

Olosutean was then arrested, said Ms Ritchie.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton told the court: “Mr Olosutean was working at Amazon during lockdown and he was eating his meals in his car.

“He was using the knife to open food items.”

Prison warning

Sheriff Grant McCulloch said: “It is a bit odd that he has a previous conviction for possession of a knife, for which he received a substantial fine.”

He told Olosutean: “A second offence of possession of a bladed weapon can result in a custodial sentence.

“A third offence almost certainly will.

“But on this occasion I will deal with this by way of a fine.”

The court was granted forfeiture of the knife.