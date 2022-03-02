Wednesday court round-up — Caught on camera

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The midweek court round-up.

Bell bother

An Angus man has admitted drunkenly trying to enter a home with the intention of stealing.

Graham Soave was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his solicitor Nick Markowski pled guilty on his behalf.

Fiscal Depute Bill Kermode explained that at around 8am, the homeowner of a property on Forfar’s St James Road received a notification from their Ring doorbell.

Footage showed Soave, of the town’s Dundee Loan, attempting to gain entry via the door hours earlier on May 24 and then apparently searching for a key nearby.

“Police identified him from the CCTV,” Mr Kermode said.

Defending, Mr Markowski said: “At the time, he was effectively almost homeless.

“I think the householders check CCTV and see him clearly under the influence at one in the morning.”

Mr Markowski explained his client, aged 33, was also briefly homeless in Edinburgh.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until June

Sheriff’s understanding

Dundee death crash driver Dean Small was given a prison sentence for threatening behaviour at Perth Sheriff Court. However, a sheriff ruled the 47-month term will be served concurrently with his current sentence for causing friend Andrew King’s death by dangerous driving in 2020 when he heard of the effect the crash had had.

Restriction of liberty

A Dundee man who admitted assaulting his adult daughter has been placed on a curfew.

Christopher Petrie, 55, of Craigie Drive, admitted assaulting the woman by restraining her and repeatedly punching her on the head on April 25, 2021.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where defence solicitor Jim Lafferty, said: “There had been significant difficulties at home because of (the complainer’s) behaviour towards him and his wife.

“He accepts he lost his temper and behaved in a way he should not have.

“He has removed himself from the address, as has the woman involved.

“He has had no contact with the complainer.

“The report is clear Mr Petrie accepts full responsibility and expresses remorse.”

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Petrie to a 66-day restriction of liberty order as a direct alternative to custody, meaning he cannot leave his house between 7pm and 7am.

Driving blind

Millionaire businessman Colin Peat was banned from driving for life after witnesses said they saw him motoring along the A9 with his eyes closed. Police later found him slumped in his car in Perth, smelling of alcohol and with an empty bottle of wine in the vehicle. He refused to comply with a breath or blood test but pled guilty to driving while impaired through drink or drugs.

‘Can’t remember’ assaults

An abusive husband who said he had no memory of assaulting his wife has been ordered to stay away from her for 10 years.

Gerald Cruickshanks twice woke his partner in the early hours and attacked her, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

On March 9, 2019, he grabbed his now ex-wife and pulled her head to her injury, leaving her with a mark on her jaw.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Cruickshanks woke his victim at 6am, and appeared to be drunk.

The woman was left with a cut lip after another attack at around 3am on April 13, 2019.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter said Cruickshanks, who was married to his victim for 13 years, had “no recollection of either incident”.

He said: “He was drinking alcohol on both occasions.”

Because he does not recall the attacks, Cruickshanks, of Muirhall Road, Perth, is not eligible for the Caledonian Programme for men convicted of domestic abuse.

Sheriff Alison Michie told the 51-year-old: “Its clear you are not a risk to the general public but there is a high risk of further domestic offending.”

Cruickshanks, who admitted two charges of assault, was ordered to comply with a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay at home between 7pm and 7am for 136 days.

The sheriff also issued a 10-year non-harassment order to protect Cruickshank’s ex wife.

