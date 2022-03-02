Dundee rapist to be sentenced at High Court later this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee rapist to be sentenced at High Court later this month

By Dave Finlay
March 2 2022, 2.30pm
A controlling rapist who subjected a young woman to abusive behaviour before carrying out a sex attack on her has been jailed.

Luke Clarkson, 27, assaulted and raped his victim at a flat in Dundee on January 19, 2020.

He also subjected her to earlier violent conduct in the city.

The first offender pushed the woman, seized her by the body and forced her to the ground.

She was also hit with an ornament, shoved onto a bed and gripped by the throat.

Sex Offenders Register

Clarkson had denied engaging in abusive behaviour between April 2019 and January 2020 and raping the woman but was convicted of both offences following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Clarkson, whose address was care of a property in Elgin, Moray, bowed his head as the jury returned guilty verdicts to both offences.

Advocate depute David McNaughtan QC told the court Clarkson has no previous convictions.

Defence counsel Edith Forrest said a background report would be required on him ahead of sentencing.

She said: “He has never served any custodial sentence.”

The judge, Lord Boyd of Duncansby, adjourned sentence until later this month.

He put Clarkson on the Sex Offenders Register and remanded him in custody.

