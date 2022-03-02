Dundee rapist to be sentenced at High Court later this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A controlling rapist who subjected a young woman to abusive behaviour before carrying out a sex attack on her has been jailed.

Luke Clarkson, 27, assaulted and raped his victim at a flat in Dundee on January 19, 2020.

He also subjected her to earlier violent conduct in the city.

The first offender pushed the woman, seized her by the body and forced her to the ground.

She was also hit with an ornament, shoved onto a bed and gripped by the throat.

Sex Offenders Register

Clarkson had denied engaging in abusive behaviour between April 2019 and January 2020 and raping the woman but was convicted of both offences following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Clarkson, whose address was care of a property in Elgin, Moray, bowed his head as the jury returned guilty verdicts to both offences.

Advocate depute David McNaughtan QC told the court Clarkson has no previous convictions.

Defence counsel Edith Forrest said a background report would be required on him ahead of sentencing.

She said: “He has never served any custodial sentence.”

The judge, Lord Boyd of Duncansby, adjourned sentence until later this month.

He put Clarkson on the Sex Offenders Register and remanded him in custody.