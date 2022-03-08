Jailed drug dealer attacked female Perth Prison officer in row about rug he wanted in his cell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convicted drug dealer will spend more time behind bars after he attacked a prison guard with a rolled up rug.

James Drinnan was caged in November last year, after he was found slumped behind the wheel at traffic lights in Dundee, while carrying a lock knife and £1,000 worth of heroin.

The 32-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted assaulting the woman prison officer at HMP Perth.

The court heard he lost his temper in a row over a rug, which he wanted brought into his cell.

Drinnan, of Dens Road, Dundee, had taken classes to address his substance misuse, the court was told.

Sheriff William Wood told Drinnan: “I’m pleased to hear that you are taking steps to address the drugs misuse that brought you to the attention of the court over the years.

“Having said that, any assault on a prison officer ought to result in a consecutive sentence.

“Otherwise, there is no proper punishment and there is no deterrent for others who find themselves in similar situations.

“In my view, a further short extension of your sentence is appropriate.”

Drinnan, who was due for release in January 2023, will have to spend an extra 10 weeks behind bars.

Observations

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “At about 2.40pm, the officer had checked on the accused and had concerns about his health.

“She placed him on 15 minute observations and locked him in his cell.

“She went back to check on him and explained why he had been locked up.

“At this time, she opened the door to let his cellmate inside.

“The accused then charged at her and pushed her on the body.”

Mr Harding said: “She tried to push the accused back into his cell, however he picked up a rug, which was rolled up on the floor, and swung it towards her.

“He then threw it at her, striking her on the body.”

The fiscal depute said: “Ms Park was assisted by her colleagues in restraining the accused.”

‘He wanted the rug brought into his cell’

A solicitor for Drinnan said: “Without trying to minimise what happened, this was more folly on his part, rather than trying to hurt anyone.

“This incident was all about the rug.

“He wanted this rug brought into his cell.

“But he accepts that his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

“He has apologised to the complainer several times.”