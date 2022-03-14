Glenrothes man ordered to pay thousands to head chef left scarred in kitchen attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenrothes man ordered to pay thousands to head chef left scarred in kitchen attack

By Ross Gardiner
March 14 2022, 1.12pm Updated: March 14 2022, 4.15pm
David Brown swung a kitchen heat lamp at Drummonds Hotel in Markinch.
A Fife hotel’s head chef, who was permanently disfigured when a customer smashed a kitchen heat lamp over his head, has been awarded £3,000 compensation.

David Brown previously admitted severely injuring Kenneth Penaluna and has now been ordered to pay the £3,000 within the next four weeks.

First offender Brown had been drinking in Drummonds Hotel in Markinch, where Mr Penaluna was working as the head chef, during the day on February 25, 2020.

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Jamie Hilland told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Mr Penaluna had only taken on the role a week before.

Assault

As the night progressed and the kitchen was approaching closing time, 31-year-old Brown ordered a steak pie for his girlfriend, who was en route.

Mr Penaluna plated up and sat down for a drink after his shift had finished.

When Brown’s partner arrived at about 9.20pm, she said she did not want the pie.

Mr Penaluna approached and offered to cook her something else.

He was previously known to Brown as someone with whom he had a dispute and he followed the chef into the kitchen.

The court was not told exactly what the row was about but in front of the hotel’s assistant manager, Brown swung a kitchen heat lamp at Mr Penaluna.

It shattered when it hit him.

The metal dome of the lamp struck him on the left eyebrow and left him with a 4cm laceration, which required stitches.

The chef used toilet paper to soak up the blood, before being taken to hospital.

When these were removed, Mr Penaluna was left with a permanent scar.

The chef also sustained a half centimetre cut to the bridge of his nose.

‘One blow’

Brown’s solicitor Alan Jackson said his client, of Muirfield Drive in Glenrothes, had only intended to frighten the chef and never meant to hurt him.

He said: “There are three or four hanging heat lamps and he swings it or pushes it and it hits the man on the face.

“It’s one blow.

“What had happened was, my client had not seen this man for years and years and years.

“He behaves impulsively.

“He’s quite upset. I know he’s very concerned that this had caused a scar.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “I have to take into account that you appear before the court as a first offender.

“You inflicted a pretty nasty injury on this man.

“That may not be sufficient compensation but I don’t have a way to gauge that.”

