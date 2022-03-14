Man, 53, in court after cannabis worth £180k recovered from car on A90 near Inchture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 53, in court after cannabis worth £180k recovered from car on A90 near Inchture

By Jamie Buchan
March 14 2022, 5.35pm
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture

A man has appeared in court after £180,000 of cannabis was recovered from a vehicle on the A90.

The drugs were seized in the early hours of Saturday morning, when officers swooped on a car near Inchture.

Mark Gordon appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 53-year-old, from Montrose, is accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He also faces a charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Gordon made no plea during the brief petition hearing before Sheriff Francis Gill.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

A date for his next court appearance has yet to be set.

In a statement released by Police Scotland on Sunday, Detective Inspector Robin Sim, of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, described the drugs find as a “significant recovery”.

