Man, 53, in court after cannabis worth £180k recovered from car on A90 near Inchture

A man has appeared in court after £180,000 of cannabis was recovered from a vehicle on the A90.

The drugs were seized in the early hours of Saturday morning, when officers swooped on a car near Inchture.

Mark Gordon appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 53-year-old, from Montrose, is accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He also faces a charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Gordon made no plea during the brief petition hearing before Sheriff Francis Gill.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

A date for his next court appearance has yet to be set.

In a statement released by Police Scotland on Sunday, Detective Inspector Robin Sim, of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, described the drugs find as a “significant recovery”.