Anxious angler struggled with police who found him poaching at Fife loch

An angler who took to fishing to tackle anxiety hurled his equipment into a loch and struggled with police who found him poaching in Fife.

Kenneth Dobell was caught with a net full of fish in a protected nature reserve.

The 33-year-old then squared up to officers and PAVA spray was drawn before he was eventually brought under control and arrested for illegal fishing.

Dobell, from Fife, admitted fishing without a permit at Birnie Loch on September 5 last year.

He also admitted throwing his rod in the loch to prevent seizure, running away and challenging police to a fight before struggling violently with them.

Police find accused

Fiscal depute Lynne Jamieson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “There are two loch areas in the nature reserve, connected by a walkway, and popular with the public.

“Fishing is prohibited.

“Police attended the reserve to carry out inquiries in relation to illegal fishing.

“They saw a Vauxhall van parked at the entrance to the reserve.

“They immediately came across the accused who was fishing in the loch.

“He had numerous small fish, which were alive in a net partially submerged in the water.

“The police spoke to the accused and informed him that fishing was illegal and that he would be charged and his equipment would be seized.

“He became highly agitated and said to officers they could not take his equipment.

“He threw the net and rod into the loch to prevent officers seizing them.

“He then ran off along the bank.”

Police struggle

Ms Jamieson continued: “He turned round and approached with his fists clenched, saying he intended to fight the officers.

“One of the officers drew PAVA spray.

“That made him stop. He then ran off again.

“Officers collected the remainder of his fishing equipment.

“They met the accused again at his vehicle and he was still agitated.

“He had his car keys in his hand, holding the metal part through his fingers and he began to struggle violently and was trying to get away.”

She told the court the fracas took place at the side of the A91 near Cupar and was brought to an end when the officers managed to handcuff Dobell.

Fishing to relax

Solicitor Lucy Boylen, defending, said Dobell was unemployed and anxious and was fishing as a way to try to relax.

“He was doing it to relax and improve his mental health.

“He was fully aware he shouldn’t have been fishing in the loch.

“His behaviour towards the police officers was not acceptable.

“He accepts responsibility for his actions.”

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Dobell a total of £350.