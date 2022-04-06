Violent offender threatened to ‘rape and murder’ police in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Violent offender threatened to ‘rape and murder’ police in Fife

By Kirsty McIntosh
April 6 2022, 8.00am
Kirkcaldy Seriff Court, Christopher Fraser
Christopher Fraser appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A man threatened to rape and murder the families of Fife police officers after they arrested him for a separate offence.

Christopher Fraser made the threats against officers as they placed him inside a van.

He later urinated inside the vehicle.

The 28-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that on being informed of his arrest Fraser initially tried to jump over a couch in the property in St Kilda Crescent in Kirkcaldy to evade officers.

Police threat

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court Fraser, of Keir Hardie Street, Saltcoats, had been drinking at the locus with another person and there had been an argument.

This resulted in police being called to the property and Fraser was told he was being arrested.

Ms Currie said: “He threatened to ‘stick the nut’ on PC Eccles.

“Officers moved him to the floor and restrained him.

“They kept him on the floor until he was calm enough to be taken from the house and placed in a police van.

“As they placed him in the cell of the police van he began violently kicking out and spiting at officers.”

Urinated in police van

Fraser was taken to Dunfermline police station and continued his behaviour once there.

Mr Currie said: “He challenged officers to a fight, telling them he would find out where they lived and murder them and rape and murder their families.

“He then urinated in the van.”

Ms Currie said Fraser continued to rant while in the custody suite.

He pled guilty to resisting police and acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Fraser was in the Fife area visiting someone with whom he was in a relationship.

He said: “ At the time of this incident he had consumed a large quantity of diazepam.

“He regrets his behaviour but has very limited recollection of it.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki told him: “This is particularly nasty behaviour directed at police officers and I’m sure you’re aware of the seriousness of it.”

She fined Fraser £270.

