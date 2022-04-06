Violent offender threatened to ‘rape and murder’ police in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man threatened to rape and murder the families of Fife police officers after they arrested him for a separate offence.

Christopher Fraser made the threats against officers as they placed him inside a van.

He later urinated inside the vehicle.

The 28-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that on being informed of his arrest Fraser initially tried to jump over a couch in the property in St Kilda Crescent in Kirkcaldy to evade officers.

Police threat

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court Fraser, of Keir Hardie Street, Saltcoats, had been drinking at the locus with another person and there had been an argument.

This resulted in police being called to the property and Fraser was told he was being arrested.

Ms Currie said: “He threatened to ‘stick the nut’ on PC Eccles.

“Officers moved him to the floor and restrained him.

“They kept him on the floor until he was calm enough to be taken from the house and placed in a police van.

“As they placed him in the cell of the police van he began violently kicking out and spiting at officers.”

Urinated in police van

Fraser was taken to Dunfermline police station and continued his behaviour once there.

Mr Currie said: “He challenged officers to a fight, telling them he would find out where they lived and murder them and rape and murder their families.

“He then urinated in the van.”

Ms Currie said Fraser continued to rant while in the custody suite.

He pled guilty to resisting police and acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Fraser was in the Fife area visiting someone with whom he was in a relationship.

He said: “ At the time of this incident he had consumed a large quantity of diazepam.

“He regrets his behaviour but has very limited recollection of it.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki told him: “This is particularly nasty behaviour directed at police officers and I’m sure you’re aware of the seriousness of it.”

She fined Fraser £270.