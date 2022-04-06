Carnoustie child sex offender who ‘wanted to get caught’ given supervision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Carnoustie child sex offender who ‘wanted to get caught’ given supervision

By Paul Malik
April 6 2022, 7.00am
Gregor Mackay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A Carnoustie paedophile who told police he “wanted to be caught” after using software in an attempt to wipe his computer has been placed under supervision.

Gregor Mackay, 43, will be on the Sex Offenders Register for the next three years and must take part in a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

He was sentenced to the community-based order as a direct alternative to custody.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court at an earlier trial how Mackay’s home was raided on March 29.

“A search warrant was granted and a number of electronic devices were recovered.

“Officers found images of children aged between one and 12 involved in sexual activity.

“The user of the device had downloaded and viewed material.

“The opinion of the examiner was that the user of the device has accessed the internet to download and view child sexual assault and abuse images.

“This has been achieved using software that enabled online activity and which facilitates the downloading of indecent files, and shows the subsequent use of cleaning software in an attempt to cover up their activity.

“The accused was arrested and made a full admission.

“He stated that he had done this because he wanted to get caught by the police.”

Secret computer

Mackay appeared in court in October 2020 and was released on bail with a special condition barring him from having internet-enabled devices without telling the police.

The court  heard  when police turned up at his home last year they found he had secretly bought himself a new device.

Mackay, 43, of Craigmill Gardens, admitted downloading indecent images of children between January 8 2017 and June 22 2020.

He also admitted having an internet-enabled device without registering it with police on March 29, having been granted bail on October 13 2020.

Sheriff George Way warned Mackay if he did not comply with this sentencing order, he will be sent to prison.

“The number of images and nature of images are at a modest level.

“He will be required to undertake the Tay Project Making Changes programme.

“This is a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

“You are a first offender.

“Failure to comply with this order, without reasonable explanation, if the order is breached there is no second chance.

“You will be subject to the full requirements of the sexual offender notification register for the duration of your supervision period.”

