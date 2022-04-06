Dan Pybus: We owe suffering Dunfermline fans a derby triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dan Pybus: We owe suffering Dunfermline fans a derby triumph

By Iain Collin
April 6 2022, 7.00am
Determined Dan: Pybus
Determined Dan: Pybus

Dan Pybus is convinced a Fife derby triumph could go a long way towards Dunfermline beating the drop – and give something back to their long-suffering fans for a woeful season.

The Pars host rivals Raith Rovers this evening with their Championship status firmly on the line over the next five fixtures.

Victory would give John Hughes’ men a six-point advantage over bottom side Queen of the South and lift them to within just two points of Ayr United in eighth spot.

For a team tipped to be pushing for promotion before a ball was kicked this term, Pybus accepts a relegation battle is simply not good enough.

But the midfielder is determined to ensure Dunfermline finish a miserable year with something to celebrate.

Dan Pybus is hassled by Arbroath's Chris Hamilton during a recent fixture
Dan Pybus is hassled by Arbroath’s Chris Hamilton during a recent fixture

With three draws against Raith so far this term, he said: “I feel that we owe the fans one, so it would be a great way [to do that].

“I know that we haven’t done the best as a team collectively this season, but it would be great to take the bragging rights in the last derby of the season.

“Hopefully, that can kick us on into Saturday [against Kilmarnock] because there is a quick turnaround. The full focus is on making sure that we win the game of football.

“It is a big derby and and I’m sure that they will be looking for a win as well, with them still able to get into the top four.

“We just need to look after ourselves and play the way we have been playing in the last couple of games.”

Fresh legs

Dunfermline have had an 11-day lay-off because of Raith’s involvement in Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final, leaving them stewing on a 2-0 defeat against Inverness in their last outing.

That result abruptly halted what seemed to be growing momentum after draws against Hamilton Accies and Morton and the stunning 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle.

But Pybus is hopeful of showing the Pars have put their hiatus to good use as they prepare for five massive games in the short-term future of the club.

The 24-year-old added: “Especially when you finish on a loss it is frustrating not playing for another 10 days.

“But if you flip it, the other side is that we’ve had the chance to freshen up and work on a few things. It can work two ways.

“We have only lost four games [in 13] since the turn of the year and we can take a lot of positives from our form.

The two teams are evenly matched, we both want to play football and we know that we need to be right at it with a high intensity.

“I’m sure we will be and hopefully we can take three points.”

