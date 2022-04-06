Dan Pybus: We owe suffering Dunfermline fans a derby triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Pybus is convinced a Fife derby triumph could go a long way towards Dunfermline beating the drop – and give something back to their long-suffering fans for a woeful season.

The Pars host rivals Raith Rovers this evening with their Championship status firmly on the line over the next five fixtures.

Victory would give John Hughes’ men a six-point advantage over bottom side Queen of the South and lift them to within just two points of Ayr United in eighth spot.

For a team tipped to be pushing for promotion before a ball was kicked this term, Pybus accepts a relegation battle is simply not good enough.

But the midfielder is determined to ensure Dunfermline finish a miserable year with something to celebrate.

With three draws against Raith so far this term, he said: “I feel that we owe the fans one, so it would be a great way [to do that].

“I know that we haven’t done the best as a team collectively this season, but it would be great to take the bragging rights in the last derby of the season.

“Hopefully, that can kick us on into Saturday [against Kilmarnock] because there is a quick turnaround. The full focus is on making sure that we win the game of football.

“It is a big derby and and I’m sure that they will be looking for a win as well, with them still able to get into the top four.

“We just need to look after ourselves and play the way we have been playing in the last couple of games.”

Fresh legs

Dunfermline have had an 11-day lay-off because of Raith’s involvement in Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final, leaving them stewing on a 2-0 defeat against Inverness in their last outing.

That result abruptly halted what seemed to be growing momentum after draws against Hamilton Accies and Morton and the stunning 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle.

But Pybus is hopeful of showing the Pars have put their hiatus to good use as they prepare for five massive games in the short-term future of the club.

The 24-year-old added: “Especially when you finish on a loss it is frustrating not playing for another 10 days.

“But if you flip it, the other side is that we’ve had the chance to freshen up and work on a few things. It can work two ways.

“We have only lost four games [in 13] since the turn of the year and we can take a lot of positives from our form.

“The two teams are evenly matched, we both want to play football and we know that we need to be right at it with a high intensity.

“I’m sure we will be and hopefully we can take three points.”