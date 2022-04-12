Sheriff to examine Montrose mechanic’s tragic death at work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sheriff will investigate the death of a Montrose mechanic who was killed at work last year.

44-year-old Dariusz Zamylko was taken to Ninewells Hospital on April 22 after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle on Ferry Road in the Angus town.

He died six days later.

Eyewitnesses said at the time he was working on the vehicle when it fell on top of him.

Dariusz, of the Montrose’s Balmain Street, is understood to have worked at W Motors on the town’s Ferry Road.

A fatal accident inquiry will now take place and a preliminary hearing will be held on May 24.

A crowd-funded memorial bench has been installed near Montrose Links after a community fundraising campaign.

An engraving on the bench reads: “In memory of our good friend Dariusz Zamlyko 31-01-77 to 28-04-21.

“To our mechanic in the sky: ‘Good job’.”

Marta Pokorzynska, Dariusz’s partner of 14 years, said: “When I saw the bench for the first time I was very moved.

“Darius was a very good person, smiling, helping others.

“I think he deserved a bench. I am very proud of him.

“I was very pleasantly surprised and touched by people’s kindness.

“People liked him very much. I think a lot of people miss him as much as I do.

“Thank you very much to everyone for such a wonderful gesture on their part.”

A local piper also paid tribute to Dariusz at the bench by playing a rendition of the Polish national anthem.

More tributes to the mechanic were shared online after his death was confirmed.

One local woman said: “Terribly sad. My husband always spoke fondly of you. RIP Dariusz.”

Another added: “So sad thoughts are with family. Was a lovely guy.”

A third person said online: “This is awful news, he was a good guy. RIP Dariusz.”