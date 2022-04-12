Sheriff to examine Montrose mechanic’s tragic death at work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sheriff to examine Montrose mechanic’s tragic death at work

By Ross Gardiner
April 12 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 12 2022, 9.47am
Sandy Johnstone and inset Dariusz Zamylko
A Montrose piper paid a touching tribute to late mechanic Dariusz Zamylko.

A sheriff will investigate the death of a Montrose mechanic who was killed at work last year.

44-year-old Dariusz Zamylko was taken to Ninewells Hospital on April 22 after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle on Ferry Road in the Angus town.

He died six days later.

Eyewitnesses said at the time he was working on the vehicle when it fell on top of him.

Dariusz, of the Montrose’s Balmain Street, is understood to have worked at W Motors on the town’s Ferry Road.

A fatal accident inquiry will now take place and a preliminary hearing will be held on May 24.

Emergency services rushed to Ferry Road.

A crowd-funded memorial bench has been installed near Montrose Links after a community fundraising campaign.

An engraving on the bench reads: “In memory of our good friend Dariusz Zamlyko 31-01-77 to 28-04-21.

“To our mechanic in the sky: ‘Good job’.”

Dariusz Zamylko

Marta Pokorzynska, Dariusz’s partner of 14 years, said: “When I saw the bench for the first time I was very moved.

“Darius was a very good person, smiling, helping others.

“I think he deserved a bench. I am very proud of him.

“I was very pleasantly surprised and touched by people’s kindness.

“People liked him very much. I think a lot of people miss him as much as I do.

“Thank you very much to everyone for such a wonderful gesture on their part.”

A local piper also paid tribute to Dariusz at the bench by playing a rendition of the Polish national anthem.

 

 

More tributes to the mechanic were shared online after his death was confirmed.

One local woman said: “Terribly sad. My husband always spoke fondly of you. RIP Dariusz.”

Another added: “So sad thoughts are with family. Was a lovely guy.”

A third person said online: “This is awful news, he was a good guy. RIP Dariusz.”

