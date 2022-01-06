Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Montrose piper in touching musical tribute to late mechanic Dariusz Zamylko

By Matteo Bell
January 6 2022, 3.41pm Updated: January 6 2022, 3.57pm
Sandy Johnstone and inset Dariusz Zamylko
Sandy Johnstone paid tribute to Dariusz Zamylko.

A Montrose piper has paid a touching tribute to late mechanic Dariusz Zamylko by playing a tune at his memorial bench.

Sandy Johnstone visited the bench with local cameraman Ken Jensen and played a rendition of the Polish national anthem in Dariusz’s memory.

The mechanic, who locals have described as a “lovely guy”, died at Ninewells Hopsital last April due to injuries he sustained when he became trapped under a car on Ferry Street.

Sandy, 72, met Dariusz a number of times before his untimely death.

He said: “He actually did work for me on my car and my caravan.

Dariusz, and the memorial bench erected in his memory
A memorial bench has been erected in memory of Dariusz, who died last year after being trapped under a car.

“I remember once I needed a tow-bar taken off my car and everywhere I looked they were saying it was going to cost £300 or more.

“I drove by his garage and asked how much it would cost for him to take it off and he only charged me £50.

“Another time, I wasn’t totally satisfied with the work that one of his guys had done, and he just reached into his pocket and gave me my money back.

“There was no quibbling or anything — that’s just the kind of guy he was.”

Video posted to YouTube

The song was recorded and posted to social media site YouTube so that his family could see the rendition.

A comment from Dariusz’s partner of 14 years, Marta Pokorzyńska, reads: “A beautiful gesture, my heart is overjoyed that people remember Darius about you.

“Every day we miss you.

“Thank you very much.”

Another reads: “Thank you very much, Dariusz is my uncle and this really makes me happier, thank you.”

Sandy says the tribute was just an effort to show that people remember the popular character.

He added: “The video is just to show that we do still think about the guy a lot.

“I wish I could have played it when the bench was put up, but I didn’t know his partner or where it was being set up.

“He was a really well-liked guy, you’ve only got to go on the Montrose Memories Old and New Facebook page to see how much people liked him.”

