VIDEO: Montrose piper in touching musical tribute to late mechanic Dariusz Zamylko

A Montrose piper has paid a touching tribute to late mechanic Dariusz Zamylko by playing a tune at his memorial bench.

Sandy Johnstone visited the bench with local cameraman Ken Jensen and played a rendition of the Polish national anthem in Dariusz’s memory.

The mechanic, who locals have described as a “lovely guy”, died at Ninewells Hopsital last April due to injuries he sustained when he became trapped under a car on Ferry Street.

Sandy, 72, met Dariusz a number of times before his untimely death.

He said: “He actually did work for me on my car and my caravan.

“I remember once I needed a tow-bar taken off my car and everywhere I looked they were saying it was going to cost £300 or more.

“I drove by his garage and asked how much it would cost for him to take it off and he only charged me £50.

“Another time, I wasn’t totally satisfied with the work that one of his guys had done, and he just reached into his pocket and gave me my money back.

“There was no quibbling or anything — that’s just the kind of guy he was.”

Video posted to YouTube

The song was recorded and posted to social media site YouTube so that his family could see the rendition.

A comment from Dariusz’s partner of 14 years, Marta Pokorzyńska, reads: “A beautiful gesture, my heart is overjoyed that people remember Darius about you.

“Every day we miss you.

“Thank you very much.”

Another reads: “Thank you very much, Dariusz is my uncle and this really makes me happier, thank you.”

Sandy says the tribute was just an effort to show that people remember the popular character.

He added: “The video is just to show that we do still think about the guy a lot.

“I wish I could have played it when the bench was put up, but I didn’t know his partner or where it was being set up.

“He was a really well-liked guy, you’ve only got to go on the Montrose Memories Old and New Facebook page to see how much people liked him.”