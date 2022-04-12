LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s goalkeeping dilemma is one to ponder for manager Mark McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s goalkeeping dilemma is one to ponder for manager Mark McGhee

By Lee Wilkie
April 12 2022, 8.30am Updated: April 12 2022, 9.30am
Lee Wilkie, left.
Columnist Lee Wilkie has his say on the weekend derby at Tannadice.

I’m pleased Dundee got something out of the derby at the weekend, their performance deserved a result.

They created chances and have given themselves a bit of hope they can still pull themselves off bottom come the end of the season.

If they keep up that level of performance then I think they can as well.

That’s what Mark McGhee will be drumming into them anyway.

They will, though, need to cut out the silly mistakes at the back.

Goalkeeper

There are big question marks over goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, not just for the first goal but for both.

The first goal was a disaster, if he stays on his line it is probably an easy save.

And I think he should have done better with Charlie Mulgrew’s second, too.

Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor
Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor made an error for the opening goal at Tannadice.

When you are bottom of the league you really don’t need your keeper having a howler.

A manager wants everything solid at the back so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Harry Sharp get the nod next time out after his good displays last month.

I don’t think Lawlor could have many complaints.

Cammy Kerr

One who was solid on Saturday was right-back Cammy Kerr.

I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves because it was his positive mindset that brought about the Danny Mullen goal.

Cammy Kerr challenges Ilmari Niskanen.
Cammy Kerr challenges Ilmari Niskanen.

He also did enough to make Liam Smith miss a great opportunity later on.

That’s the kind of stuff Dundee need right now.

Keep it up and they have a chance.

