LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s goalkeeping dilemma is one to ponder for manager Mark McGhee

I’m pleased Dundee got something out of the derby at the weekend, their performance deserved a result.

They created chances and have given themselves a bit of hope they can still pull themselves off bottom come the end of the season.

If they keep up that level of performance then I think they can as well.

That’s what Mark McGhee will be drumming into them anyway.

They will, though, need to cut out the silly mistakes at the back.

Goalkeeper

There are big question marks over goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, not just for the first goal but for both.

The first goal was a disaster, if he stays on his line it is probably an easy save.

And I think he should have done better with Charlie Mulgrew’s second, too.

When you are bottom of the league you really don’t need your keeper having a howler.

A manager wants everything solid at the back so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Harry Sharp get the nod next time out after his good displays last month.

I don’t think Lawlor could have many complaints.

Cammy Kerr

One who was solid on Saturday was right-back Cammy Kerr.

I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves because it was his positive mindset that brought about the Danny Mullen goal.

He also did enough to make Liam Smith miss a great opportunity later on.

That’s the kind of stuff Dundee need right now.

Keep it up and they have a chance.