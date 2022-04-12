LEE WILKIE: Derby frustrations shouldn’t mask what a good place Dundee United are in right now – but they are still a work in progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
LEE WILKIE: Derby frustrations shouldn’t mask what a good place Dundee United are in right now – but they are still a work in progress

By Lee Wilkie
April 12 2022, 8.30am Updated: April 12 2022, 9.46am
Lee Wilkie, left
Columnist Lee Wilkie has his say on the weekend derby at Tannadice.

Dundee United will be hugely frustrated they couldn’t kill things off in Saturday’s derby at Tannadice.

Two goals up and looking good for a key victory, coming away with just a point was a bit deflating.

There are things you can be critical of, Benjamin Siegrist in particular for the first goal.

Charlie Adam’s strike as well was a strange one with the swerve on the ball wrong-footing the goalkeeper.

All in all, it was a really enjoyable derby – far better than the previous two efforts.

And, for any disappointment earlier on, United could easily have gone on and won the game after it went 2-2 – Marc McNulty and then Liam Smith had great chances to put them back in front.

And, overall, it’s difficult to grumble when the team is sitting in fourth place with just five games to go.

Work in progress

Performances and results in the second half of the season haven’t been perfect by any means.

At times they haven’t been any good at all.

However, in a rookie manager’s first season, second campaign since promotion, United are in a good place.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is in his first season as manager.
Fans were unhappy at letting the lead slip over the weekend.

Standards are high at Tannadice, it’s understandable because of the recent history at the club.

But, for me, United are still a work in progress, having not long been in the Championship for four seasons.

Lot more to come

They are fourth and favourites to stay there when they haven’t played all that well this term.

Imagine what might happen if things properly click?

There is a lot more to come from this Dundee United side.

Nicky Clark celebrates his opening goal.

That’s really encouraging to me.

If they can finish fourth, a bit more cash comes from the league and European football can entice a different sort of player.

Come next season, if they add the right players and get the balance right in the team, the Tangerines could start flying.

Fourth place

The big job now is to secure fourth place.

I fancy them to do that.

Because, if they look at the rest of the top six they’ll fancy their chances against the non-Old Firm sides.

It is pretty much a straight shootout between United, Ross County and Motherwell for a fourth-placed finish – I’d say they are well capable of winning that tussle.

Nicky Clark draws Dundee United against Ross County in January.
County have done fantastically well to finish in the top half, they looked doomed at the start of the season. That’s real credit to Malky Mackay.

While they are a threat, the Tangerines have taken seven points from them already this term.

And Motherwell have been pretty poor since the turn of the year.

The United squad will look at those games and think they can do it.

There is still plenty of work to do on that squad, however, and I’m sure Courts knows that, too.

But, a fourth-placed finish in year one is some going.

