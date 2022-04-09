Tam Courts rues ‘job done’ mentality in derby draw as Dundee United turn focus towards European push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts rues ‘job done’ mentality in derby draw as Dundee United turn focus towards European push

By Alan Temple
April 9 2022, 6.18pm Updated: April 9 2022, 6.25pm
Annoyed: Courts
Dundee United felt like it was ‘job done’ against Dundee prior to blowing a 2-0 lead.

That was the view of frustrated Tannadice boss Tam Courts, who rued his side’s failure to claim all three points from a breathless derby draw.

The hosts were seemingly cruising to a comfortable triumph following goals from Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew.

However, Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam struck in the space of a manic minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

Charlie Adam smashes in a leveller.

“There is frustration after being 2-0 up, with the experience, quality and know-how we have,” said Courts.

“I fully expected us to add a third and fourth but, for whatever reason — and it wasn’t just the defensive line — the team retreated and thought it was job done.

“That always gives the opposition, especially in a derby, the chance to get in the game.

“We saw the match change quite quickly.

I am still bitterly disappointed at this stage.”

Continental charge

While irked by United’s inability to see off their city rivals, United can be satisfied with their pre-split campaign.

They will participate in the top six for the first time since 2015 and occupy a European berth.

Mulgrew’s sumptuous strike drops in

And Courts has urged his players to regroup and refocus for a continental charge.

“When the dust settles, it is still a great achievement to make the top six and to be sitting in fourth,” said Courts. “We need to be proud and pleased.

“It has been a tough campaign, with so many teams fighting for the same thing.

“We’ve had to endure so many injuries and challenges — and it is a big moment for the football club.

“And now that we are in the top six, it is only right that, since we are holding fourth position, that we chase that down and get European football.”

