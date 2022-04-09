Tam Courts rues ‘job done’ mentality in derby draw as Dundee United turn focus towards European push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United felt like it was ‘job done’ against Dundee prior to blowing a 2-0 lead.

That was the view of frustrated Tannadice boss Tam Courts, who rued his side’s failure to claim all three points from a breathless derby draw.

The hosts were seemingly cruising to a comfortable triumph following goals from Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew.

However, Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam struck in the space of a manic minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

“There is frustration after being 2-0 up, with the experience, quality and know-how we have,” said Courts.

“I fully expected us to add a third and fourth but, for whatever reason — and it wasn’t just the defensive line — the team retreated and thought it was job done.

“That always gives the opposition, especially in a derby, the chance to get in the game.

“We saw the match change quite quickly.

“I am still bitterly disappointed at this stage.”

Continental charge

While irked by United’s inability to see off their city rivals, United can be satisfied with their pre-split campaign.

They will participate in the top six for the first time since 2015 and occupy a European berth.

And Courts has urged his players to regroup and refocus for a continental charge.

“When the dust settles, it is still a great achievement to make the top six and to be sitting in fourth,” said Courts. “We need to be proud and pleased.

“It has been a tough campaign, with so many teams fighting for the same thing.

“We’ve had to endure so many injuries and challenges — and it is a big moment for the football club.

“And now that we are in the top six, it is only right that, since we are holding fourth position, that we chase that down and get European football.”