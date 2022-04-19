Dunfermline delivery driver banned for moving car after two bottles of beer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife delivery driver has been banned from the roads after having two beers to celebrate moving into his new home.

Tomasz Kogut got behind the wheel to move his car to another parking space and hit another vehicle.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard when police were called they found the Polish national to be almost twice the legal limit.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher told the court: “On the evening of March 19 police officers were carrying out a mobile patrol in a marked police vehicle.

“At around 10.05pm they were asked to attend at the locus following reports of a road traffic collision.

“The arrived and engaged with Mr Kogut, who appeared at the time to be under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers noticed damage to his vehicle and the parked vehicle.”

He said Kogut identified himself as the driver and had gone on to fail a roadside breath test.

Relationship break-down

The 47-year-old’s defence agent said Kogut was getting back on his feet following the breakdown of a relationship.

He said: “He went through a difficult time when his relationship of 25 years broke down and his partner returned to Poland.

“He had managed to find fresh accommodation, having been homeless for a period of four months.

“He drank two bottles of beer to celebrate his new accommodation.”

He said Kogut had decided to park his vehicle elsewhere and had only moved it a short distance when the collision occurred.

He said: “Mr Kogut clearly misjudged his alcohol level.”

Kogut, of Cleish Place, Dunfermline, admitted driving with excess alcohol (42mics/22) at The town’s Tweed Place on March 19 this year.

Sheriff Alison Michie said she took into account the fact Kogut was a first-time offender with a clean driving licence.

She banned him from driving for 12 months but gave him the option of reducing that period if he undertook the drink-driver rehabilitation programme.

She also fined him £270.