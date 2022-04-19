Dunfermline delivery driver banned for moving car after two bottles of beer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline delivery driver banned for moving car after two bottles of beer

By Kirsty McIntosh
April 19 2022, 11.00am Updated: April 19 2022, 2.37pm
Tomasz Kogut
Tomasz Kogut

A Fife delivery driver has been banned from the roads after having two beers to celebrate moving into his new home.

Tomasz Kogut got behind the wheel to move his car to another parking space and hit another vehicle.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard when police were called they found the Polish national to be almost twice the legal limit.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher told the court: “On the evening of March 19 police officers were carrying out a mobile patrol in a marked police vehicle.

“At around 10.05pm they were asked to attend at the locus following reports of a road traffic collision.

“The arrived and engaged with Mr Kogut, who appeared at the time to be under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers noticed damage to his vehicle and the parked vehicle.”

He said Kogut identified himself as the driver and had gone on to fail a roadside breath test.

Relationship break-down

The 47-year-old’s defence agent said Kogut was getting back on his feet following the breakdown of a relationship.

He said: “He went through a difficult time when his relationship of 25 years broke down and his partner returned to Poland.

“He had managed to find fresh accommodation, having been homeless for a period of four months.

“He drank two bottles of beer to celebrate his new accommodation.”

He said Kogut had decided to park his vehicle elsewhere and had only moved it a short distance when the collision occurred.

He said: “Mr Kogut clearly misjudged his alcohol level.”

Kogut, of Cleish Place, Dunfermline, admitted driving with excess alcohol (42mics/22) at The town’s Tweed Place on March 19 this year.

Sheriff Alison Michie said she took into account the fact Kogut was a first-time offender with a clean driving licence.

She banned him from driving for 12 months but gave him the option of reducing that period if he undertook the drink-driver rehabilitation programme.

She also fined him £270.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]