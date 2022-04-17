Fife man accidently launched funeral firework into mum’s kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife man accidently launched funeral firework into mum’s kitchen

By Jamie McKenzie
April 17 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 17 2022, 1.52pm
Joe Arnott said he didn't mean any harm when he lit the firework in memory of his brother.
A grieving Fife man caused mayhem when he lit a firework in tribute to his late brother and accidently launched it into his mum’s kitchen.

The stray rocket whizzed into the room, sending terrified family members running for cover.

Joe Arnott had wanted to send the firework into the night sky as a final goodbye to his brother, Louis, following his funeral earlier that day.

But Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the squib’s stick snapped before he lit it, sending it off in the wrong direction.

Arnott, 32, of Dunfermline’s Robertson Road, appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly igniting a firework which then flew into an occupied house to the danger of injury of the occupants within the property.

Explosion

The court heard the back door to his mum Katherine Anderson’s house was open as she had been smoking a cigarette in the kitchen at the time.

Arnott’s other brother, Benn, was also in the room.

Procurator fiscal depute Alistair McDermid said: “He (Benn Arnott) heard a hissing sound. A lit firework then flew through the open back door.

“The kitchen began to fill with smoke and the fire alarm activated. Benn Arnott grabbed Anderson and pulled her into the hall and shut the door. They were both screaming.

“Once the door was shut the firework exploded.”

Police officers and firefighters attended the property in Rosyth’s Burnside Crescent following a 999 call.

A fire service watch commander observed no active fire.

The depute fiscal continued: “The smell of sulphur was hanging in the air and some of the tiles in the kitchen were scorch-marked.

“The black tube from the firework was recovered.”

He added: “When interviewed the accused indicated that the stick on the firework had snapped prior to him setting it off.

“He indicated that he had set it off in his hand. He denied any intent to damage property or injure anyone.

“He indicated that setting off the firework was meant to be one last goodbye to his brother.”

The court also heard that scaffolder Arnott had been drinking alcohol after his brother’s funeral earlier in the day.

The incident itself happened shortly after midnight on June 24, 2020.

‘Highly emotional’

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Arnott’s brother had died towards the end of May 2020 due to a heart condition.

As part of the commemorations, fireworks had been let off previously in his mother’s back garden.

Mr Morrison said Arnott was in a “highly emotional state” at the time of the incident and that there was no intention to hurt anyone.

The solicitor said: “His brother, Benn, was irate at the time, which is why he left.

“There is no ongoing ill feeling with family in relation to the relationship with his mother or brother.”

Sheriff Charles Macnair deferred sentence until May 9 for background reports, including a restriction of liberty order assessment.

But the sheriff told Arnott that, in order to avoid a prison sentence, his social work report would have to be “outstanding” given he has an unexpired portion of a previous sentence.

Arnott was released on bail.

