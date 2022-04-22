Fatal Angus tractor crash accused will stand trial in August

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man will stand trial accused of carelessly causing a tractor crash that killed a woman in Angus.

Duncan Lamond was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court on Thursday when his solicitor pled not guilty on his behalf to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

The 42-year-old, of Finlay Drive in Arbroath, faces an allegation he was at fault in a fatal crash while at the wheel of a John Deere tractor that was towing a crop sprayer.

Court papers allege Lamond drove without due care and attention on July 28 last year while he was travelling on the B9127 road between Carmyllie and Kirkbuddo, near to the junction with the B9128 near Lochlair.

The crash, which happened just after 8am, also involved a Volkswagen Polo.

The charge Lamond faces alleges he approached a give way marking on the road but pulled out in front of the Polo when there was not sufficient time to do so.

The Polo, then being driven by 69-year-old Dorothy Stables, collided with the tractor and both vehicles were damaged.

Papers allege Ms Stables was injured but that 56-year-old Linda Thomson, a passenger in the rear seat, was injured so severely she died at the scene of the crash.

Police reports state the road had been closed for around eight hours for officers to conduct inquiries.

Officers appealed for dash-cam footage of the crash or the moments before it.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said at the time: “Tragically as a result of this collision a woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial on August 8.