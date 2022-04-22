Fatal Angus tractor crash accused will stand trial in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Courts

Fatal Angus tractor crash accused will stand trial in August

By Ross Gardiner
April 22 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 22 2022, 8.27am
Forfar Sheriff Court.
A man will stand trial accused of carelessly causing a tractor crash that killed a woman in Angus.

Duncan Lamond was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court on Thursday when his solicitor pled not guilty on his behalf to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

The 42-year-old, of Finlay Drive in Arbroath, faces an allegation he was at fault in a fatal crash while at the wheel of a John Deere tractor that was towing a crop sprayer.

Court papers allege Lamond drove without due care and attention on July 28 last year while he was travelling on the B9127 road between Carmyllie and Kirkbuddo, near to the junction with the B9128 near Lochlair.

The crash, which happened just after 8am, also involved a Volkswagen Polo.

The charge Lamond faces alleges he approached a give way marking on the road but pulled out in front of the Polo when there was not sufficient time to do so.

The Polo, then being driven by 69-year-old Dorothy Stables, collided with the tractor and both vehicles were damaged.

Papers allege Ms Stables was injured but that 56-year-old Linda Thomson, a passenger in the rear seat, was injured so severely she died at the scene of the crash.

Police reports state the road had been closed for around eight hours for officers to conduct inquiries.

Officers appealed for dash-cam footage of the crash or the moments before it.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said at the time: “Tragically as a result of this collision a woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial on August 8.

