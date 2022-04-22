St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford hopes Dundee has become a lucky city for him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford hopes Dundee has become a lucky city for him

By Eric Nicolson
April 22 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 22 2022, 9.55am
Ali Crawford wants to turn his Dundee double into a treble.
Ali Crawford wants to turn his Dundee double into a treble.

Ali Crawford has ended a city of Dundee career jinx with St Johnstone.

And Saturday’s Premiership basement battle would be a perfect time to turn his 2021/22 goal double into a treble.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder had played nine seasons in Scotland without scoring at either Tannadice or Dens Park.

That run came to an end with the second of Saints’ two strikes in the League Cup quarter-final victory against Dundee and then the Premiership victory over Dundee United in October.

Now that the dam has burst, the 30-year-old is hoping the City of Discovery goal drought turns into a goal rush.

“I must like the place,” said Crawford.

“It’s only this season though.

“Before the quarter final win the boys were taking the mickey out of me because I hadn’t scored at either Dens Park or Tannadice before.

“But I have put that right this season and hopefully Dens is one of my lucky places to go now.”

Post-split bottom half of the table pressure for Crawford at Hamilton was standard.

And so too was securing top flight safety.

“At Hamilton we were always near the bottom,” he said. “Any experience I was involved in there was good.

“We got promotion via the play-offs after beating Hibs and we beat Dundee United to stay up.

“We don’t want to be in this situation but I have been able to get out of it before.

“Obviously there are consequences but we go into the post-split games in reasonable form.

“If you take the Celtic game out of it we won our previous two and drew away to Hibs.

“I don’t think we go into the last few games lacking any confidence.”

Eight-point gap opportunity

Saints have the opportunity to turn a five-point advantage over their Tayside neighbours into an eight-point one, not to mention turn up the heat on the likes of St Mirren and Aberdeen.

“We want to stay up automatically so if we win this and the week after when we face St Mirren at home we can close the gap even further,” said Crawford.

“We need to take Saturday first though.

“I think it helps if we have something to chase.

“It gives us that slim chance of catching the teams above us.

“That is always good to have rather than looking behind us.

“Our full focus has to be on Dundee and taking maximum points back to Perth.

“It would not be mathematically over but it would be a big blow to their chances of catching us.”

Fast start

Crawford added: “We need to be ready for them looking for a fast start and 100% we are ready to go ourselves. 

“Our previous two home games against Motherwell and Livingston were scrappy with lots of fighting to get the wins.

“We have shown we are more than capable of standing up for ourselves.

“The first half of the season just wasn’t good enough but since coming back from the break in January it has been dramatically better.

“That is going to stand us in good stead for the remaining five games.”

Crawford has taken his goals tally to double figures in the past.

It would have been a big ask to threaten that in this season’s struggling Saints side but the three he has scored in the league have all contributed to Perth victories.

“I suppose I am a bit disappointed with the number of goals I’ve had,” he said.

“But any chances I have had recently I have stuck away.

“I’d like to score more and hopefully I can get a few more winners in the last five games to keep us up.

“As long as I am in the right position when the ball falls to me in the box I am more than capable of sticking it away.

“I have shown that but I don’t really care who scores on Saturday as long as we get the win. That’s the most important thing.”

Charlie Adam isn’t Dundee’s only danger man, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]