Drug grower cleared of attaching homemade bomb to car in Montrose

By Gordon Currie
April 26 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 26 2022, 9.48am
Michal Budzianowski was cleared of the bomb charge at the High Court in Dundee.
An illicit drug grower has been cleared by a jury of making an improvised bomb and attaching it to another man’s car.

Michal Budzianowski was accused of strapping lighter fluid cannisters together and fixing them to a Nissan X-Trail with a blowtorch, which he ignited.

Budzianowski, 35, was found guilty by the jury at the High Court in Dundee of producing cannabis in Montrose on December 4 2019.

However, the charge of endangering lives by manufacturing a bomb to create an explosion on October 18 2019 was found not proven by the jury.

He was cleared of conspiring to cause an explosion which would cause danger to life or serious injury by taping a lit homemade bomb to the underside of a car.

The jury also found a charge of being concerned in the supply of heroin in Montrose High Street in December 2019 not proven.

Budzianowski, of Camley Terrace, Arbroath, was found guilty of producing a small amount of cannabis for his own personal use and sentence was deferred for reports.

He was bailed.

