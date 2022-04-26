St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson says there’s ‘big belief’ Perth side can go on a run, starting against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson says there’s ‘big belief’ Perth side can go on a run, starting against St Mirren

By Eric Nicolson
April 26 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 26 2022, 8.23pm
Cammy MacPherson in action against Dundee.
Cammy MacPherson made an impact off the bench against Dundee.

A draw was enough for St Johnstone to deny Dundee a Premiership survival spark at the weekend.

And now the aim is to do the same to St Mirren, according to Cammy MacPherson.

But this time by beating them.

The Perth midfielder will come up against his old team at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, with closing the gap on the Buddies to just two points the incentive.

And Saints’ form curve gives him encouragement that they can do it.

“We 100 per cent have got to believe,” said MacPherson.

“There’s big belief in the squad that we can go on a run through to the end of the season. We want to win every game.

“There will be pressure on both sides next week. We need to try and close the gap to them now.

“It’s a vital game and if we get the three points it drags them in, then we’ll see what happens.

“We’ve got some momentum going into the game and that is always important in football.

“St Mirren are on a losing streak but we know when it comes to Saturday it will be 11 versus 11.

“I’ve not watched any of their games but you obviously check the results because of where we are in the table.”

Dee-flated

The 1-1 draw with Dundee didn’t fulfil Saints’ Dens Park ambitions.

But the result was a palatable one.

“It was probably fair in the end because we didn’t start very well,” he said. “I thought they played well in the first half.

“We had a bit of sustained pressure in the second half and we maybe could’ve nicked another goal.

“We knew we had to come out and change the game.

“The substitutions made a wee bit of a difference but we were already starting to put some pressure on.

“I just needed to come on and play my own game. That is what the gaffer says when he puts you on.

“He puts belief in you and you need to go out there and prove yourself.

Zak Rudden was on the floor.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden missed a late chance against St Johnstone.

“We’ll take the point and keep that gap in the table between the teams. If we lost that game it could really have given Dundee momentum.

“Keeping the gap at five points deflates them a little bit, but we know there is still a long way to go.”

