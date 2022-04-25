St Johnstone can make giant leap to Premiership safety by beating St Mirren, says Melker Hallberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone can make giant leap to Premiership safety by beating St Mirren, says Melker Hallberg

By Eric Nicolson
April 25 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 25 2022, 9.23am
St Johnstone star Melker Hallberg
St Johnstone star Melker Hallberg

The 1-1 draw against Dundee was another small stride to Premiership safety for St Johnstone.

But next weekend’s clash with St Mirren can be their giant leap.

The Perth side’s point at Dens Park strengthened their chances of keeping Dundee below them for the remainder of the season.

Callum Davidson’s men are still thinking bigger, though.

They want to overtake either the Buddies or Aberdeen to get out of the play-offs as well.

And Melker Hallberg knows that the clash of the Saints at McDiarmid Park presents the perfect opportunity to make that a realistic hope.

“Of course there’s still a chance for us,” said the Swedish midfielder.

“We’ve got them both to play.

“I think we can go and win all the games that we’ve got left.

“There’s no point playing if we don’t have that mindset.

“We’ll make sure we keep working hard to do that.”

Faster start needed

Top of the to-do list for Saints on Saturday will be making sure they aren’t chasing the game again after half-time, as happened against their Tayside rivals.

“We don’t want to have another first half like that when we play St Mirren,” said Hallberg.

“I don’t really know why that happened, whether it was a little bit of nerves maybe.

“We’ll talk through it this week and make sure we start off better in our next game.

“We’ve got big characters in our dressing room – leaders like Gordy (Liam Gordon) and Muzz (Murray Davidson). And Callum Hendry has been stepping up.

“We know what we’ve got to do and we’re all in this together.”

Hallberg believes Davidson got his half-time instructions spot on at Dens.

“The manager was right to tell us to relax,” he said.

“There were loads of spaces for us to play in, keep the ball and play through them.

“That’s what we did when we came back out.

“There was no panic. We started doing what we’re good at.”

The former Hibs man added: “We had chances to win the game but they had chances as well.

“We came out for the start pretty bad then after they scored we took over the game.

“It was tough – they were good and we played some good football at times as well.

“It’s hard to know if we’re disappointed with just a point but we take every one we get.

“At half-time we were a goal down and it shows the character in the team that we turned things around.”

