Teenage girls ‘fortunate’ to escape serious injury after Perth van smash

Two teenage girls were lucky to escape serious injury when they were struck by a van at a Perth crossing and thrown into the air.

Driver Scott Whyte ran a red light at the A85 junction and ploughed into the 13-year-olds.

Shock dashcam footage showing the moment of impact was played at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The clip, filmed from inside Whyte’s cab, showed the windscreen repairman driving along the road with loud dance music playing on his stereo.

He struck the two girls in the middle of the road, sending them tumbling upside down.

Whyte is seen going to the youngsters’ aid.

By good fortune, the accident happened near a stopped ambulance.

‘Full of remorse’

Whyte, 31, appeared in the dock for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of dangerous driving on January 7, last year.

He pleaded guilty to failing to keep a proper look-out as he motored along the A85, near Huntingtower.

Whyte didn’t comply with a red light and collided with the two girls, who were both injured.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Whyte: “It is fortunate that the consequences of your actions were not more severe.

“We heard that the mental health of one of the children was affected.”

The sheriff said: “I take into account that you are full of remorse.”

Whyte was banned from driving for a year and must resit his test to get back his licence.

He was also fined £600.

Crash caused flashbacks

The court heard that while the girls were not seriously injured, one was left traumatised and suffered flashbacks.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “This was on the A85 Perth to Crieff road at Huntingtower.

“The complainers, who were both 13, were walking from the local shops.

“At the pedestrian crossing they activated the lights and waited to cross.

“They began to cross once the lights turned red.”

She said: “At this time the accused was approaching the crossing in his Ford Transit van.

“He failed to stop for the red lights and collided with the complainers, knocking them to the ground. He immediately stopped.

“Another driver travelling in the opposite direction was a paramedic.

“The accused volunteered that he had been driving the car and had dashcam footage.

“The footage was viewed and clearly showed the accused failing to stop for the red light.”

Ms Hodgson told the court: “Both complainers were taken to Ninewells Hospital but did not require further treatment.

“The mother of one girl confirmed she has been having flashbacks. She has trouble sleeping and is seeing a psychologist.”

Little explanation

Whyte, of Hermitage Drive, Perth, had initially denied the charge but admitted dangerous driving after being shown his own dashcam footage.

His solicitor told the court: “His only explanation is that he was looking into the middle-distance and missed the lights.

“That’s the only explanation he can give.”

Whyte had a “particularly bad cold” and was heading home from work at the time, the court heard.