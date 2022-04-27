Teenage girls ‘fortunate’ to escape serious injury after Perth van smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Courts

Teenage girls ‘fortunate’ to escape serious injury after Perth van smash

By Jamie Buchan
April 27 2022, 5.00pm Updated: April 27 2022, 7.26pm
Scott Whyte admitted dangerous driving on the A85 near Huntingtower
Scott Whyte admitted dangerous driving on the A85 near Huntingtower

Two teenage girls were lucky to escape serious injury when they were struck by a van at a Perth crossing and thrown into the air.

Driver Scott Whyte ran a red light at the A85 junction and ploughed into the 13-year-olds.

Shock dashcam footage showing the moment of impact was played at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The clip, filmed from inside Whyte’s cab, showed the windscreen repairman driving along the road with loud dance music playing on his stereo.

He struck the two girls in the middle of the road, sending them tumbling upside down.

Whyte is seen going to the youngsters’ aid.

By good fortune, the accident happened near a stopped ambulance.

‘Full of remorse’

Whyte, 31, appeared in the dock for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of dangerous driving on January 7, last year.

He pleaded guilty to failing to keep a proper look-out as he motored along the A85, near Huntingtower.

Scott Whyte appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Whyte didn’t comply with a red light and collided with the two girls, who were both injured.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Whyte: “It is fortunate that the consequences of your actions were not more severe.

“We heard that the mental health of one of the children was affected.”

The sheriff said: “I take into account that you are full of remorse.”

Whyte was banned from driving for a year and must resit his test to get back his licence.

He was also fined £600.

Crash caused flashbacks

The court heard that while the girls were not seriously injured, one was left traumatised and suffered flashbacks.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “This was on the A85 Perth to Crieff road at Huntingtower.

“The complainers, who were both 13, were walking from the local shops.

“At the pedestrian crossing they activated the lights and waited to cross.

“They began to cross once the lights turned red.”

The junction at Huntingtower

She said: “At this time the accused was approaching the crossing in his Ford Transit van.

“He failed to stop for the red lights and collided with the complainers, knocking them to the ground. He immediately stopped.

“Another driver travelling in the opposite direction was a paramedic.

“The accused volunteered that he had been driving the car and had dashcam footage.

“The footage was viewed and clearly showed the accused failing to stop for the red light.”

Ms Hodgson told the court: “Both complainers were taken to Ninewells Hospital but did not require further treatment.

“The mother of one girl confirmed she has been having flashbacks. She has trouble sleeping and is seeing a psychologist.”

Little explanation

Whyte, of Hermitage Drive, Perth, had initially denied the charge but admitted dangerous driving after being shown his own dashcam footage.

His solicitor told the court: “His only explanation is that he was looking into the middle-distance and missed the lights.

“That’s the only explanation he can give.”

Whyte had a “particularly bad cold” and was heading home from work at the time, the court heard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]