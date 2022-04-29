Fife man assaulted Kingsgate security guards after waking in travel agents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man assaulted two shopping centre security guards who tried to restrain him when he woke up in a travel agents after “going for a drink.”

Connar Bates assaulted the men at the town’s Kingsgate the day before he was due to stand trial in front of a jury.

The 28-year-old, of the town’s Henryson Road, then appeared from custody and admitted two charges of kicking one man to the body and striking the other on the head on March 28.

Following a subsequent trial over separate allegations, Bates was found guilty of breaching a bail condition not to approach a former partner in Cowdenbeath.

Two other charges of assault against the woman were found not proven by a jury.

Bates this week appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in relation to all of the matters.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus said Bates came to the attention of the Kingsgate security guards who then tried to restrain him but they were both assaulted.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett told the court his client had been “very stressed” by the impending sheriff and jury proceedings.

Mr Flett said: “The jury having balloted, he had gone for a drink.

“He is prescribed certain medication and had no real recollection of what had taken place and was woken in a travel agents in the Kingsgate and behaved as described in the report.”

The court heard the injury to one of the security guards was a 1cm cut to his head.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced Bates to a community payback order with a supervision requirement for 12 months.

The sheriff also made a non-harassment order for 12 months to not approach or contact his former partner.