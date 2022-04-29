Fife man assaulted Kingsgate security guards after waking in travel agents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Courts

Fife man assaulted Kingsgate security guards after waking in travel agents

By Jamie McKenzie
April 29 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 29 2022, 8.20am
Connar Bates.

A Fife man assaulted two shopping centre security guards who tried to restrain him when he woke up in a travel agents after “going for a drink.”

Connar Bates assaulted the men at the town’s Kingsgate the day before he was due to stand trial in front of a jury.

The 28-year-old, of the town’s Henryson Road, then appeared from custody and admitted two charges of kicking one man to the body and striking the other on the head on March 28.

Following a subsequent trial over separate allegations, Bates was found guilty of breaching a bail condition not to approach a former partner in Cowdenbeath.

Two other charges of assault against the woman were found not proven by a jury.

Bates this week appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in relation to all of the matters.

Bates woke in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus said Bates came to the attention of the Kingsgate security guards who then tried to restrain him but they were both assaulted.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett told the court his client had been “very stressed” by the impending sheriff and jury proceedings.

Mr Flett said: “The jury having balloted, he had gone for a drink.

“He is prescribed certain medication and had no real recollection of what had taken place and was woken in a travel agents in the Kingsgate and behaved as described in the report.”

The court heard the injury to one of the security guards was a 1cm cut to his head.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced Bates to a community payback order with a supervision requirement for 12 months.

The sheriff also made a non-harassment order for 12 months to not approach or contact his former partner.

