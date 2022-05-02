Fife stalker sent 60 messages and a greetings card to ex-partner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kirkcaldy man has been fined for stalking a former partner by sending her dozens of unwanted WhatsApp messages and a greetings card and turning up at her home and work.

James Bell, 38, of the town’s Millie Street, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Bell and the woman had split up in September 2019.

Bell then sent text messages to her in late January 2020 asking who she had been with and saying he wanted her back.

The woman replied, asking him to stop contacting her.

Menacing messages

Mr Robertson told the court: “On 1st February 2020 the accused was sending messages via Whatsapp and sent 60 (messages) in total.”

The depute fiscal said the woman told him she intended phoning police but she received abusive remarks an hour later.

These included comments such as “shut your stupid puss” and “if you phone the police then mark my words I will f*** you up too.”

Mr Robertson said, two days later, a greetings card was sent to the woman, in which Bell described how much he loved her.

Bell pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm in early 2020.

Court papers state he repeatedly contacted her by way of electronic messages, sent her a greetings card, uttered abusive remarks in the course of an electronic message, and attended both her home and her father’s home, all while knowing this was unwanted.

Further offending

Defence lawyer David Cranston said his client had contacted the woman with affection but accepts the way he then went about it amounted to stalking.

The solicitor said his client runs a business restoring and building bespoke windows, doors and staircases for the upper end of the building market.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith fined Bell £1,125 and imposed a one-year non-harassment order forbidding contact or attempted contact with the woman.

Bell also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner to another woman in November 2020 by shouting and swearing and striking a car door, all in the presence of a young child.

He also admitted entering the woman’s property uninvited and shouting and swearing and kicking a door.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence in this case for six months for Bell to be of good behaviour.

He will return to court on October 28 for a review.