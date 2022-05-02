Fife stalker sent 60 messages and a greetings card to ex-partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fife stalker sent 60 messages and a greetings card to ex-partner

By Jamie McKenzie
May 2 2022, 11.23am Updated: May 2 2022, 1.56pm
James Bell appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A Kirkcaldy man has been fined for stalking a former partner by sending her dozens of unwanted WhatsApp messages and a greetings card and turning up at her home and work.

James Bell, 38, of the town’s Millie Street, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Bell and the woman had split up in September 2019.

Bell then sent text messages to her in late January 2020 asking who she had been with and saying he wanted her back.

The woman replied, asking him to stop contacting her.

Menacing messages

Mr Robertson told the court: “On 1st February 2020 the accused was sending messages via Whatsapp and sent 60 (messages) in total.”

The depute fiscal said the woman told him she intended phoning police but she received abusive remarks an hour later.

These included comments such as “shut your stupid puss” and “if you phone the police then mark my words I will f*** you up too.”

Mr Robertson said, two days later, a greetings card was sent to the woman, in which Bell described how much he loved her.

Bell pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm in early 2020.

Court papers state he repeatedly contacted her by way of electronic messages, sent her a greetings card, uttered abusive remarks in the course of an electronic message, and attended both her home and her father’s home, all while knowing this was unwanted.

Further offending

Defence lawyer David Cranston said his client had contacted the woman with affection but accepts the way he then went about it amounted to stalking.

The solicitor said his client runs a business restoring and building bespoke windows, doors and staircases for the upper end of the building market.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith fined Bell £1,125 and imposed a one-year non-harassment order forbidding contact or attempted contact with the woman.

Bell also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner to another woman in November 2020 by shouting and swearing and striking a car door, all in the presence of a young child.

He also admitted entering the woman’s property uninvited and shouting and swearing and kicking a door.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence in this case for six months for Bell to be of good behaviour.

He will return to court on October 28 for a review.

